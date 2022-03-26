Amazon Sale: Vitamin C beauty products for bright and glowing skin

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients in the market and also a key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion. Using serums and other topical products is the most direct way to reap its benefits. Apart from its anti-ageing properties, Vitamin C is super hydrating, it helps fade pigmentation, it evens out the skin tone, promotes collagen production, and protects against sun damage. So, let's take a look at the best Vitamin C products available in the Amazon sale at the best prices.

1. TNW - The Natural Wash Vitamin C Face Wash

This vitamin C face wash has excellent antioxidant properties that helps to improve skin’s health by adding a layer of protection. It gently exfoliates your skin by helping in removing dead skin cells. Also, it helps in minimising the appearance of open pores by adding a natural glow. It has a blend of natural ingredients that helps to exfoliate your skin without causing any side effects. Vitamin C brightens complexion and also helps to promote collagen synthesis under the skin that can reduce fine lines and boost youthful suppleness.

Price: Rs.320

Deal: Rs.239

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Toner

This alcohol-free face toner made with natural ingredients helps in tightening open and enlarged pores. It makes the skin look smooth and healthy by hydrating it and maintaining the pH balance. A powerhouse ingredient in skincare, vitamin C in this toner helps in keeping the skin clean, ensuring flawless and healthy skin.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.358

3. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with Mandarin

This stable and quick-absorbing Vitamin C serum is also enriched with Japanese mandarin that boosts the performance of Vitamin C and collagen production in the skin, and Kakadu plum that is rich in antioxidant stuff that helps fight sun damage. It also contains ethoxydiglycol and propanediol for boosting penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine for hydration and rose extracts for a soothing effect on the skin.

Price: Rs.550

Deal: Rs.495

4. The Man Company Vitamin C Sheet Mask

This sheet mask for a glowing skin is enriched with vitamin C, hyaluronic Acid, lemon and moringa oil. The hyaluronic Acid present in the mask doesn’t just help with hydration but also has properties that decrease pore size and boosts collagen, making your skin look plumper and softer. Vitamin C in this sheet mask has antibacterial properties that can help revive and balance your skin’s natural tone while moringa oil can help decrease inflammation and reduce the presence of oil on the skin. Lemon is known to have natural brightening properties that helps reduce dark spots and helps you get glowing skin naturally.

Price: Rs.170

Deal: Rs.158

5. Lakmé Vitamin C+ Day Cream

This vitamin C infused day cream reduces skin dullness by fighting free radicals and promoting skin health. It is enriched with the power of vitamin C, vitamin E and shea butter. It makes the skin soft and supple, gives the skin a glow and improves the skin’s appearance. The cream has a non-greasy formula and gives a lasting glow.

Price: Rs.349

Deal: Rs.272

6. StBotanica Vitamin C SPF50 Sunblock Face & Body Mist

This mist provides superior protection against UVA and UVB in all weather conditions. The mineral-based sunblock is enriched with vitamin C that helps to minimise photo-ageing, reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation and brightens complexion. It also contains botanical extracts for intense nourishment, sun-protection and anti-aging effect. It is lightweight and non-greasy, and keeps the skin hydrated, nourished and healthy.

Price: Rs.749

Deal: Rs.512

7. Mamaearth Vitamin C Sleeping Mask

The combination of vitamin C and aloe vera works together to bring back skin’s radiance, which gets lost over time. Antioxidants present in the mask work overnight to protect the skin from free radical damage and pigmentation, which eventually leads to younger-looking skin. The damage caused due to sun, pollution, and other factors is reversed by repairing damaged skin and leaving behind a brighter and glowing skin.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.538

8. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Clay Face Mask

This clay mask is a hydrating product that gets rid of the dead skin layer and impurities without disturbing your skin’s natural lipid and moisture mantle. It helps to even out patchy complexion making it radiant and soft to the touch. The skin-brightening face mask revives tired, patchy, dull skin. The mask is formulated with Kakadu plum, activated vitamin C, shea butter, bentonite clay, jojoba oil, lemon and orange essential oils. It helps to nourish and improve skin health. The mask helps to draw out deep-seated impurities and dead skin cells and refine pores. It helps to repair and energise tired, dull skin. Helps to improve blood circulation to the skin.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.449

Even though you may be getting Vitamin C in your diet, there is no way to guarantee that it is going straight to your skin. Using serums, creams and other topical products is the most direct way to reap its benefits. These vitamin C beauty products are available at great discounted offers at the Amazon sale. So grab them now before its too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

