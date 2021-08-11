Amla is an age old magic ingredient for the hair: 5 Best amla products for your hair

Amla, also known as Gooseberry for hair, has been used as an essential part of hair care rituals since time immemorial and is considered an elixir for hair. Owing to its richness in nutrients like vitamin C and tannins, amla has been a part of every grandmother’s hair care regime. It also possesses nourishing properties. It contains up to 80 percent moisture making it a great conditioner. One of the best ingredients to help prevent hair fall is amla. It is considered as a ‘superfood’ for that hair. Amla is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients that increase blood circulation significantly throughout the scalp. It provides enough oxygen and nourishment to the hair follicles, making the hair fibers strong and puts an end to the issue of hair fall. Here, we have a few amla-infused hair care products that will work wonders for your hair.

WOW Skin Science Amla Hair Care Kit

This kit is a one stop solution to your hair problems. It comprises an amla hair oil which nourishes the roots and protects the strand from breakage, a strengthening amla shampoo that cleanses the scalp and hair, helps to remove build-up without stripping off moisture barrier, and an amla conditioner which is ideal for dull, dry and treated hair. The conditioner also delivers the goodness of coconut oil, and D-Panthenol, and helps to moisturise your strands and add volume, shine and lots of soft movement.

Price: Rs.899

WOW Skin Science Amla Hair Mask

This hair mask is a restoring and hydrating care for damaged, dull and weak strands. The amla hair mask infused with vitamin C is just the product to help you get the hair you deserve. It is ideal for dull, dry and treated hair. The conditioner also delivers the goodness of sweet almond oil and vitamin E, maintains hair’s protective layer, softens hair and reduces breakage. It is a protective hair mask that adds softness to rough strands. It helps to improve hair elasticity and strength, smoothen rough cuticles and boost texture and appearance. Your hair will look healthy and luxuriant in no time.

Price: Rs.299

Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Amla is known to be a power fruit for your hair. As the power of amla nourishes your scalp from within, your hair is strengthened from root to tip. Infused with the goodness of amla extracts, this hair oil is known for its potent hair growth promoting activity and thus is regarded as a potent herbal treatment for hair loss. It is also enriched with omega 3 and has rich hair nutrients like vitamin c, tannins and amino acids which helps in making the hair stronger. It reduces dandruff and maintains the natural hair colour.

Price: Rs.233

Inatur Amla Hair Serum

This hair serum is especially crafted for people dealing with damaged, dry and frizzy hair. This serum is a brilliant hair spray with natural oils that hydrates the hair to prevent moisture loss and split ends. It helps in everyday styling of dull, dry and damaged hair making them soft and manageable. It is infused with the goodness of amla, sesame oil and jasmine oil.

Price: Rs.350

Oriental Botanics Bhringraj & Amla Hair Mask

This hair mask is enriched with natural oils that penetrate deep within the hair follicles to provide nourishment while making hair smooth, shiny, and healthy. It promotes hair growth and prevents hair fall. The unique bioactive ingredients in the hair mask are rich in balancing, volumising, and nourishing properties. The damage caused to hair due to harmful UV rays and other environmental pollutants is reversed with the help of natural ingredients such as Bhringraj, Amla, and Shikakai present in the hair mask.

Price: Rs.494

