Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani: Save yourself from acne & pick out these monsoon makeup looks

Monsoon brings along humidity which means that all your heavy makeup products are out. So to save yourself from acne, here are a few celeb inspired makeup looks.

Monsoons mean humidity and this has a direct contact with people who are prone to acne. Humid climate ends up making people sweat and the moist air tends to clog the pores. When mixed with the dirt on the face, it tends to create acne. Now, if you put makeup into the mix, it’s one added layer that ends up clogging the pores. So heavy products of any kind are a big NO-NO.

So, when it comes to makeup, it is important to choose a look that is simple and yet effective for the weather. Ditching all kinds of heavy foundations and product formulas is the only way to conquer the weather. Here are our top favourite makeup looks to get inspired by:

Ananya Panday

Ditch your foundations and heavy bases and opt for liquid tints that give you an all rounded glow. It will give you a healthy flush of colour throughout and works better with the weather than cream and powder blushes.

Ditching your foundation for a light-weight concealer to hide your blemishes can be a great way to start off with your base. Then, to add drama, you can always pick a classic winged eyeliner that can work as a perfect look for a night out because let’s be real, a little drama goes a long way!

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s play around her eyes is also a great way to save yourself from all skin woes. Focus on the eyebrows and eyelids to add definition and frame your face. Keep the rest of your base simple with a hint of blush. Plus, it’s a perfect look for saving yourself from maskne!

Janhvi Kapoor

Go back to your college days and let your kajal-lined eyes make a statement. When you have lined your waterline, you barely need anything else to make a statement. It goes well with all desi looks as well making it a winner for the humid monsoons.

