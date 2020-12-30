Ananya Panday loves to keep things simple especially when it comes to her makeup look & we have proof

Here are the top 3 Times Ananya Panday’s minimal glowing makeup look stole the show. Check it out

‘Less is more’ and this year has made us realise just that. While pajamas became our go-to outfit and no makeup was our choice of look every day, the beauty and makeup scenario has definitely changed drastically. Gone are the days of glamming up for OOTD pictures instead using minimum products to achieve a makeup look is the new cool. While everyone’s skin has improved during the quarantine, it’s time to give it the spotlight it deserves and not clog the pores with excessive makeup. The subtle glowing glam is all the rage right now and Ananya Panday definitely swears by it.

Ms Panday loves to use one coral shade on her entire face and to be honest, it the best and easiest way to achieve the perfect makeup look. All you need to do is use a lip and cheek tint on your face and you’ll have a healthy flush of colour in no time.

When paired with the gorgeous light from the sun, the makeup look is surely a winner. Ananya Panday knows all the right ways to look her glowing best and this yellow dress does the deal right. All you need to do it define your eyebrows and you’ll be good to go!

The monotone makeup look can even be glammed up by adjusting the amount you use on your eyelids and cheeks. If you want to make it look more glam, all you need to do is add a hint of highlighter on the cheeks and you’ll be good to go! Ananya Panday clearly loves her monotone glam and no matter how many colours she tries, she circles back to making a statement with coral shades.

What are your thoughts about it?

