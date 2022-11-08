Ananya Panday loves to slay in a sleek straight hairdo; Here’s all the proof
Ananya Panday proves while hair trends may come and go, nothing ever beats a classic sleek straight hairdo. Scroll on for five iconic fashion moments where the actress reigned the straight hair look.
While there is a myriad of hairstyles that manage to grab attention, there’s something about the silky straight hairdo that makes it so much more than a mere hair trend. In fact, we can go out on a limb and say the straight hair look has always reigned when it comes to go-to hairstyles. From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actresses have certainly rocked the glossy straight hair look. However, one star that particularly loves to pull off a sleek straight hairdo has to be Ananya Panday. Scroll on for a list of the top five fashion moments where the Liger actress proved a nothing’s better than a chic, glossy, straight hair look.
Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani
Ananya Panday sported a sleek straight hair look when she stepped out in a sartorial sheer saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The saree was paired with a strappy embellished blouse and a classy pearl-based choker necklace from Diamantina Fine Jewels. While the actress was all-decked up in gorgeous picks, her middle parted glossy straight locks were the crowning jewel of the look. Recreate your next saree look with a sleek straight hairstyle like Ananya Panday.
Ananya Panday in Gopi Vaid set
When Ananya dropped pictures on the ‘gram in her Gopi Vaid set, all we could do was stare at how gracefully the actress put together a look with effortlessly middle-parted short straight hair. She certainly proves every day is a good hair day when you are Ananya Panday. The designer set featured a which halter-neck bralette, panel pants, and a beautiful organza dupatta. The actress completed the look with a statement necklace, bangles, and stud earrings.
Ananya in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga
Perfection is the word to describe, Ananya Panday all decked up in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga from their Warli collection. The gorgeous pista green set featured a strappy blouse with a striking plunging neckline, a high-waisted skirt, and a matching dupatta. The actress managed to amplify her look with silky straight hair paired with a gorgeous mang tikka and striking tiered earrings. It is safe to say her hairdo added a sleek, silky appeal to the outfit. So the next time you’re nervous about your hairdo with an ethnic ensemble, all you need is a hair straightener and you’re good to go.
Ananya Panday in a Kanika Goyal Grey Suit
Sometimes all you need is a sleek middle-parted hairstyle to give you’re look an instant upgradation. Ananya Panday certainly proved this theory when she dropped her pictures all decked up in a power suit from Kanika Goyal line. The actress’ look certainly proves straight hair can get you confidence before your big meeting. The grey pantsuit showcases a bold but feminine silhouette and consists of a single-breasted blazer paired with matching wide-leg, grey checkered, high-waisted pants. Ananya added a sultry black corset top that added a sexy spin to a basic suit look.
Ananya in Leo & Lin
Let's get it straight (pun intended); sleek is the only right way glam up your look when you are dressing up to impress and Ananya Panday knows it. Showing off her skirt-on-shirt trend in a stylish Leo & Lin the actress proves straight hair can glam up any look. Styled your long tresses like Panday into a subtle center part for an Ananya-approved look.
We are convinced straight hair can make any look classier. Tell us which straight-hair look by the Liger actress would you like to recreate.
