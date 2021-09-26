Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shanaya Kapoor: Which was the best beauty look from the week?

When it comes to beauty, nobody can beat our Bollywood celebrities. With their amazing fashion sense and style, they tend to bring out some best looks. From being at an airport, party, function, or a chill vacay, they always look the best. Everything is on point, whether it be makeup or hair. Even their effortless look with no makeup and basic hairdos are so classic that we are in love.

While another week has passed, we got to see some beauties with their best-looking pictures. Some made us fall in love with their natural look, while some looked best with their makeup on. Let's take a look back at the Bollywood actresses and their looks from the week.

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress never fails to amaze us with her style and looks. She donned a power look which made our heads turn. Ananya did a bronze makeup look with basic eyeshadow and nude lips. The arched brows, mascara and highlighted cheekbones added a subtle oomph to the look. She opted for side-parted ombre waves with the attire.

Well, these past few weeks, Katrina has been showing off her natural skin with no makeup look. We have another one right here. Katrina flaunted her bare skin with her perfectly wavy hair while enjoying the weather in Altaussee. With no makeup on, she looked all dreamy, and we are in awe.

Kundra

With her being back on the sets of Super Dancer 4, Shilpa had donned some inspiring looks. She went all desi with her makeup look. Her smokey winged eyeliner and kohl, perfectly arched brows, and pink lips looked perfect with her attire. The pink bindi added the desi vibes to her look. Even for her hair, she opted for a bubble ponytail.

Shanaya Kapoor

As Shanaya has become the new inspiration for the Gen-Z, she is always on top of her fashion game. Her dewy makeup look with naturally filled brows, nude lips, and blush cheeks were all on point. She tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

Jonas

Our Miss World is the epitome of beauty. Her latest look from Paris is so princess-like. She opted for a neutral makeup look with filled brows, contoured face and nude brown lips complimenting her skin tone. She kept her centre-parted loose waves flow in the air.

Ahuja

Sonam is the fashionista of Bollywood. She looked all gracious and deep in her new look. With her arched filled brows, black smokey eyes, contoured face, and nude lips, she elevated her entire outfit. Her sleek ponytail braided till the end gave a powerful effect to her look.

These were a few Bollywood actresses who we thought looked the best this week.

What do you think about these actresses? Tell us in the comments down below.

