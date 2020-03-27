Ananya Panday’s 3-ingredient D.I.Y. face mask is worth a shot while you self-isolate

Took a leaf out of the beauty pages of Ananya Panday and found this nourishing mix for healthy and glowing skin. Browse through!

Along with being a cherished actress, Ananya Panday is a social media force. With just two movies under her belt, she serves as a millennial muse to many. As she recently chatted away with Elle India, the quarantined star spilled the beans on how she was spending her time home. She started off the video interview by touching upon the importance of self-isolation saying, “I really hope you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying hygienic. It is very important to wash your hands, maintain social distancing and to not go out.”

To keep herself busy, Ananya Panday has embarked upon a journey to take care of her skin to the fullest. When she isn’t quarantined, she spends most of her time with makeup on her face, so this seems like a great opportunity to pamper her skin with extra care and nourishment. The star religiously abides by a 3-ingredient recipe which was handed down to her by her mother, Bhavna Panday. Just a quick run to your pantry and you will be whipping up Ananya Panday’s face mask recipe! She presses on the importance of washing hands and then starting your beauty routine, “So I am going to begin with washing my hands. It is always important but more important right now,” she told Elle India.

To make Ananya’s homemade face mask, you will need- turmeric, yoghurt and honey. And here’s how you can make it!

Step 1: Take one big tablespoon of yoghurt as it contains lactic acid which does wonders for removing dead skin.

Step 2: Add one teaspoon of honey and turmeric as they help to moisturise and cleanse the skin respectively. Mix it well till you get a smooth paste.

Step 3: Wash your face with plain water and pat it dry. Then apply the mixture all over your face in slow, circular motions.

Step 4: Leave the mask on your face for 10-15 minutes. Don’t leave it longer than that as your skin might stain because of the turmeric.

Step 5: When you wash off the mask, make sure you wash it off in the same circular motion as it will help you exfoliate.

Step 6: Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

Here’s hoping you spend your self-isolated time nourishing your skin and taking care of your body just like Ananya Panday.

What are your thoughts on Ananya’s D.I.Y. face mask? Will you give it a try? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More