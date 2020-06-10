Angelina Jolie's dermatologist REVEALS 3 skincare secrets the star swears by

One of the most-talked about stars on the planet, is Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. Read on to know her secret to flawless skin!

Not just an actress, Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work, for her role as a mother and even director. She has been in the spotlight for decades and has been applauded for every role she played. The Oscar-winning actress is also known for her phenomenal sense of fashion and her clean, olive-toned skin. Her skin is gorgeous, even-toned and looks clearer than anybody else's, making us wonder for the longest time what treatment she undergoes for this. Her dermatologist, Rhonda Rand, told Refinery29 Jolie's go-to routine that gives her flawless skin.

Sunscreen

Rand believes that Jolie always had beautiful skin. "She's lucky she has her mom's beautiful, olive skin so she never had to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants and natural products," she told the media portal, adding that the star doesn't need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals in them.

Jolie is also known to hydrate a lot, wear hats and sunscreen and loads of moisturiser whether she is indoors or outdoors to prevent discoloration.

No makeup approach

Like every other celebrity today, Jolie too goes with a no-makeup approach unless she's working, her dermat adds. "She's also good about removing makeup," says Rand and also mentions that she is extremely careful about the makeup she puts on her face, when she needs to on her naturally beautiful skin.

She has a travel routine

No matter which part of the world she is in, Jolie never skips on her routine according to her dermatologist. She ensures that she uses the right products to keep her pores clean, boost collagen and even out discolouration even when she's on the road.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar or Justin Bieber: Who wore the Drew House hoodie better?

Share your comment ×