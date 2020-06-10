  1. Home
  2. fashion

Angelina Jolie's dermatologist REVEALS 3 skincare secrets the star swears by

One of the most-talked about stars on the planet, is Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. Read on to know her secret to flawless skin!
12742 reads Mumbai
Angelina Jolie's dermatologist REVEALS 3 skincare secrets the star swears byAngelina Jolie's dermatologist REVEALS 3 skincare secrets the star swears by
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Not just an actress, Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work, for her role as a mother and even director. She has been in the spotlight for decades and has been applauded for every role she played. The Oscar-winning actress is also known for her phenomenal sense of fashion and her clean, olive-toned skin. Her skin is gorgeous, even-toned and looks clearer than anybody else's, making us wonder for the longest time what treatment she undergoes for this. Her dermatologist, Rhonda Rand, told Refinery29 Jolie's go-to routine that gives her flawless skin. 

Sunscreen
Rand believes that Jolie always had beautiful skin. "She's lucky she has her mom's beautiful, olive skin so she never had to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants and natural products," she told the media portal, adding that the star doesn't need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals in them. 
Jolie is also known to hydrate a lot, wear hats and sunscreen and loads of moisturiser whether she is indoors or outdoors to prevent discoloration. 

No makeup approach 
Like every other celebrity today, Jolie too goes with a no-makeup approach unless she's working, her dermat adds. "She's also good about removing makeup," says Rand and also mentions that she is extremely careful about the makeup she puts on her face, when she needs to on her naturally beautiful skin. 

She has a travel routine
No matter which part of the world she is in, Jolie never skips on her routine according to her dermatologist. She ensures that she uses the right products to keep her pores clean, boost collagen and even out discolouration even when she's on the road. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar or Justin Bieber: Who wore the Drew House hoodie better?

Credits :Getty ImagesRefinery29

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement