Anti Ageing Skincare: 2 natural DIY face packs to prevent wrinkles and other signs of ageing

Reduce visible signs of ageing like wrinkles with these easy DIY face packs and ingredients right from your kitchen.

We all want to have younger-looking skin and in order to achieve that we often invest in skincare products that promise to do so. However, over the years we've realised that nothing works best like natural products and ingredients. Filled with antioxidants and moisturising properties, natural ingredients benefit the skin like nothing else. So, if you're looking to get younger looking skin, these face packs are bound to help.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Face pack

You will need:

1 cucumber

½ tablespoon of aloe Vera

1 teaspoon curd

How to:

1 Grate one cucumber and squeeze out the juice into a bowl.

2. Add aloe Vera and curd to the bowl.

3. Mix until you get a smooth paste.

4. Apply on your face for 10 minutes.

5. Rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

Cucumber is known to hydrate the skin and reduce signs of ageing. Aloe Vera reduces blemishes and pigmentation to reveal and even skintone. Curd aka yoghurt moisturises the skin that increases the elasticity and reduces wrinkles.

Potato Face pack

You will need:

1 tablespoon potato juice

2 tablespoon yoghurt

How to:

1. mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

2. Apply it to your face and leave for 10 minutes.

3. Rinse with cold water and moisturize immediately.

Benefits:

Potato is a great anti-ageing ingredient. It gives you brighter-looking, younger skin while yoghurt has similar benefits and moisturises the skin.

We're starting early and trying out these face packs tonight! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

