Anti Ageing Skincare: THESE tips can aid in prevent sleep wrinkles

Beauty sleep does not necessarily mean that your skin will remain firm and youthful because little sleep mistakes can cause sleep wrinkles which can easily reduce the elasticity of your skin and cause it to age faster.

We all go to bed hoping to get some beauty sleep but what is beauty sleep? We usually try to give our skin and hair some rest at night and allow our skin to heal and rejuvenate. A good night's sleep is essential for our skin and long-lasting beauty. But did you know that your beauty sleep might be the one thing that is damaging your skin? We have a set skincare routine and we turn to the best anti-ageing skincare products to achieve a firm and youthful skin and ensure that our skin remains radiant and wrinkle-free. But our beauty sleep could put everything at stake and damage our skin. Sleeping wrong can cause sleep wrinkles which can later turn into fine lines and wrinkles and make our skin age. Many times we sleep with our face buried in a pillow or pressed against it and this can cause our skin to crease and folds. This leads to a loss of elasticity in your skin and causes wrinkles but preventing them is not so difficult.

Here are some tips to prevent sleep wrinkles and keep your skin youthful and radiant.

1. The first step is to try and sleep on your back. Sleeping on your back helps in preventing your skin from pressing against the pillow and getting wrinkled. Try to avoid turning in your sleep and sleeping on your stomach or your sides.

2. If you are unable to sleep on your back, upgrade your pillow cover. Switch to silk or a satin pillow cover that can prevent creasing and folding of the skin. These fabrics are soft and allow your skin to glide and reduces creasing of the skin.

3. Many of us sleep with our hand pressed against our skin but this can also build pressure on our skin and cause wrinkles. Try to keep your hands away from your face while you sleep.

4. For those of you who don't like a soft pillowcase made of satin or silk, try to use a silk or satin sleep mask that can help prevent creasing and folding of skin when you sleep.

