Anti Ageing Treatment: How to revive ageing skin with the DermaFrac therapy?

Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share more about the three in one anti-ageing treatment called DermaFrac therapy.

Are you experiencing signs of ageing and clueless about what to do and how to tackle the same without undergoing the knife, then read on? Today we are talking about DermaFrac which is a state of the art skin rejuvenation process. This non-surgical skin therapy is gaining a lot of popularity lately and it is also propagated by many celebs as they have been following it to get youthful and healthy skin.

Recently, popular actress Samantha Akkineni too revealed to her fans that how she relies on dermafrac for glowing skin. A part of the caption read, "I love my glowy skin although I sometimes get asked if I need a tissue to wipe the sweat of my face Dermafrac, Vitamin infusion therapy ...infusing tons of goodness into your skin .. helps with fine lines, pigmentation, open pores and congested skin and dry patches and what all of you want to hear ... gives you the glow."I was very curious about Dermafrac so I asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share more about the therapy.

She said, "Loose sagging skin, fine lines, wrinkles, open pores and skin blemishes are all ageing changes that are further aggravated by many internal and external factors. Fortunately, science and technology come to our rescue in the form of various anti-ageing treatments. These treatments are designed to revive and regenerate ageing skin whilst also banishing open pores, pigmentation, fine lines and helping with resistant pigmentation. DermaFrac which is an advanced combination therapy amalgamating micro-needling with the simultaneous infusion of anti-ageing peptide and regenerating serum that penetrates into skin regenerating it throughout."

What is DermaFrac?

When asked about what exactly is the therapy about, she stated, "Dermafrac is a three in one antiaging treatment. Microneedle radiofrequency (MNRF) followed by growth factor (GF) infusion and LED light therapy. The latest advances in skin rejuvenation can you a tighter, firmer, smooth skin without having to undergo any surgery."

Aside from anti-ageing, people who have sun-damaged skin, acne, skin discolouration and dehydration issues can also rely on the method. She said, "This works for rejuvenation, open pores, fine lines, acne scars, textural irregularities and overall skin shine and glow."

How it is done?

Dr Goel revealed, "After the initial skin assessment, topical anaesthesia cream is applied for 30 minutes. The micro-needling device depth of the needle is adjusted and the needle tip is gently placed on the skin. Microneedling radiofrequency MNRF creates micro-injuries in the skin to stimulate collagen production.

Since it has added radiofrequency in the technology it not only causes mechanical injury but also thermal injury which enhances the process of collagen formation. Additionally, the microchannels allow an additional penetration of serums and PRP deep into the skin and further enhance the results. Lastly LED light therapy soothes the skin and enhances the penetration of nutrients."

Other details

Dr Goel added that post-procedure there may be mild swelling, redness for 2 to 3 days, after which the skin starts improving and final results are seen in 3 to 4 weeks. More sessions can be repeated once a month until you achieve satisfactory improvement. On average 4 to 6 sessions are required. This treatment is usually recommended as few sessions spaced at 4-6 weeks interval.

