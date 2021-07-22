Anti aging tips for your skin: 7 Essential products to fight premature signs of aging

Our bodies are beautiful and endure a lot for us. Our skin protects and shields us from environmental toxins, harmful sun rays, moisture, microbes and much more - it is essentially at the forefront of a continuous battle to keep our vitals safe! This is why, after a few years it is natural for our skin to show signs of fatigue and wear and tear.

One thing that we cannot change is the natural aging process that we all go through. After the age of 25 or so, our skin starts to lose its natural capability to retain moisture, starts losing its elasticity and reduces collagen production. Apart from extrinsic environmental or lifestyle factors, these are what cause fine lines and wrinkles on your face. Love it or hate it, you simply cannot avoid it! However, you can significantly delay the process through a thoughtfully curated and regular skincare routine.

There are many products in the market that are great to prevent and even reduce the early signs of aging on your skin. Here are some key ingredients you should look out for when buying anti-aging skincare products -

Hyaluronic acid - helps in deep hydration and moisture retention, leading to healthy skin cells and smoother, plumper skin that reduces the appearance of fine lines.

Retinol or retinoids - increases the production of collagen and stimulates better blood circulation which improves skin texture and evens out skin tone.

SPF 30 or higher - acts as a barrier from harmful UV rays of the sun, prolonged exposure to which is known to cause wrinkles, spots and loss of elasticity in the skin.

Vitamin C & E - protect the skin against harmful sun rays, act as powerful antioxidants and stimulate collagen production, thereby improving texture and elasticity.

Here are some great skincare products that are tried and tested to prevent signs of premature aging, and leave your skin feeling younger than ever!

1. Minimalist Anti-aging Night Cream

With 2 percent Granactive Retinoid, this heavy cream boosts collagen and cell turnover, leaving your skin bright, glowing and supple! It reduces early signs of aging and gives you younger, firmer skin.

₹ 664.00 – Buy Now.

2. Olay Regenerist Micro Sculpting Moisturiser

When you apply this non-greasy and intensely hydrating day moisturiser in upward circular motions, wrinkles and fine lines are visibly reduced over time by improvement in blood circulation and hydration. Focus on the brow and jaw areas.

₹ 1,189.00 – Buy Now.

3. Juicy Chemistry Organic Facial Oil

This facial oil is enriched with antioxidants and Vitamin C in the form of Kakadu Plum, grapefruit and Pomegranate, along with Camellia seeds and hemp seed oil. These organic ingredients help boost collagen, protect from environmental free radicals and repair cellular damage - resulting in youthful, glowing and wrinkle-free skin!

₹ 700.00 – Buy Now.

4. Minimalist Intense Hydrating Face Serum

Composed of 2 percent hyaluronic acid, this face serum ensures intense multi-level hydration, which is the key to achieving healthy and glowing skin.Its deep penetration and hydration from the inside results in reduced signs of aging and naturally plump skin!

₹ 569.00 – Buy Now.

5. WOW Skin Science Sunscreen SPF 55 Pa +++

If you want to avoid sun damaged skin cells resulting in premature aging, this is the ideal, high-protection sunscreen for you! Its lightweight and non-greasy formula protects your sensitive skin from UVa and UVb rays, and active Vitamins A,C and E help neutralise free radicals in the atmosphere. Infused with the goodness of raspberry, carrot seed and avocado oil extracts, this also nourishes your skin!

₹ 292.00 – Buy Now.

6. Mom & World Exfoliating Face Scrub

Exfoliation is an essential step to avoid early signs of aging, for which this face scrub is ideal and even has added benefits! The aloe vera helps in hydration and lightening blemishes, the antioxidant neem helps get rid of dead skin cells and redness, jojoba and almond oils help in deep exfoliation and wheatgerm oil acts as an anti-aging agent as well as protects from the sun.

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

7. Mamaearth Retinol and Bakuchi Face Wash

Welcome firm, younger looking skin by using this face wash daily! Infused with retinol that helps in collagen production and improving elasticity, and bakuchi (which is a powerhouse of antioxidants) which helps improve skin texture, this product is ideal to prevent all early signs of aging! It is dermatologically proven to be suitable for all skin types, and free of parabens, SLS, sulphates and artificial preservatives.

₹ 268.00 – Buy Now.