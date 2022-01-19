Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: 3 divas who showed us FAB hairstyles apt for short hair

Summer will soon make its return and it's bound to call for a chop. Trimming your mane short doesn't suggest boring, rather it describes a zappy appeal. Don't let anybody tell you that cutting your hair short will restrict you from going all glam. Even the buzziest hairdo can be worked as per your hair length if you have some hairstyle tips handy. It truly knows a great trick to get its share of brownie points despite the kind of outfit you pick.

We were doing our midweek scroll session online and stumbled upon three Bollywood stars who absolutely gave a pretty definition to short hairstyles and we're just too intrigued, so ready to take inspiration. Is it your turn, yet? Get your lessons now from this edit.

Anushka Sharma

Nobody truly rocks a bob like the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress. Is that all? She does every hairstyle right. Case in point: a sleek knotted bun. This keeps your entire hair intact, flyaways sealed and your hair tied up neatly. No room for sweat to dim your day.

If your schedule for the day seems extra packed, work an easy and little messy-girl hairdo. Tie a bun with your hands and leave your tendrils to gorgeously frame your face. If you want to curl these up, it’ll take some time. If you're all game, use a curling tong, or rollers that work fine.

Katrina Kaif

There are two ways to work your waves. The Bharat actress often prefers a sleek hairdo or the fuss-free tousled waves. The key to achieving this definite look is with a curler. Prep your hair before you expose it to heat and use a wide-tooth comb to let the curls open all cute. If you do not want your entire hairdo to be wavy, divide it by straightening the crown area and the rest starting from below your ears can be all soft curls.

If you do not want curls to rule your look entirely, use a straightener instead of a curling iron to form the curls. It tends to give a more natural and close-to curls kind of a finish. These beachy waves are apt as a summer holiday hairdo.

Alia Bhatt

Ponytails and braids will never stop trendy especially when the sun chooses to play extra toasty. Brush your straight hair and tie it up into a ponytail. Preferably a little higher compared to that of the RRR starlet's hairstyle.

Braids in any form or the fishtail braid look enticing and is a go-to option that'll teach you how to brave the heat. Go for a messy yet princess-like look by leaving your tendrils free and your braid done alluringly.



Which diva's hairstyle do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

