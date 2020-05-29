An apple a day: 3 DIY face masks that will help you bring back the lost glow

You are what you eat, but what you eat can be applied on your face too. We list down 3 DIY face masks that you can apply for glowy skin.

Our skin is doing well, especially now when we are mostly indoors and there aren’t too many pollutants harming our skin, plus we are all mostly eating home food while seldom ordering in. So overall, the skin is doing okay. BUT that glow is missing! Of course, we have been told a gazillion times to take a digital break, stay away from screens, get good sleep, eat right and more. But realistically, are we doing any of those things? Probably not.

But fear not, we got you. Here are 3 apple face masks that will help you bring the glow back but before we do that, here’s why you should be eating a lot more apples too!

An apple a day… yada yada. Apart from keeping the doctor away it also works wonders on your skin. Apple contains a lot of moisture and is also enriched with vitamin C and other antioxidants. It also promotes collagen production in the skin keeping it soft and supple. It is a fibrous fruit that keeps your system running smoothly. Apples contain anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe sensitive skin. It can also help fade pigmentation over time and heal dehydrated skin.

Recipe 1: For uneven skin tone

What you need:

1 tbsp apple puree

2 tsp yoghurt (you can add more to manage consistency)

1 tsp fresh orange or lemon juice

In a bowl first, mix the apple puree and yoghurt until well combines. Then add the lemon or orange juice and mix thoroughly. Apply the mask to a cleansed face and leave it on for about 20 mins. Yoghurt contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin and the juice is an added boost of vitamin C to promote the glow.

Recipe 2: To soothe sensitive skin

What you need:

1 tbsp apple puree

3 tsp oatmeal powder or oat flour or ground rolled oats

1 tbsp warm milk

Mix all of the ingredients into a bowl until well combined. Ensure there aren’t many lumps and if you feel like the mask is too thick, you can add more milk and if it is too runny then add more oatmeal. It needs to be a paste-like consistency. After cleansing apply a thick layer of this mask (as thick as possible) on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse. If your skin turns red and is easily irritable this soothing mask will be your saviour.

Recipe 3: For de-pigmentation and intense hydration

What you need:

1 tbsp apple puree

1 tbsp cooked rice – mashed

2 tsp jojoba oil or virgin coconut oil

Mash the rice well until there aren't any lumps and then add the other ingredients and mix everything well. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for about 20 mins. If the mask starts to dry which means your skin soaks it up, apply another layer. An ancient Asian beauty secret. rice keeps the skin plump, soft and youthful while the oil sinks into the deeper layers of the skin to provide hydration.

Hope you try these DIY masks out. Which other ingredients should we explore next? Let us know in the comments.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×