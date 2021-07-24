Are the monsoons making your oily skin worse? 6 Serums that work wonders on oily skin

If you have an oily skin type you know it is high maintenance. Hardly any products may suit you and beauty oils and serums might trigger the acne. The monsoons may actually make it worse for you since the high level of humidity in the air tends to make the skin even greasier. People with an oily skin type may experience major acne and pimples during the rainy season. But fret not, because we have just the solution to your skin problems. We have curated a list of serums that are formulated keeping in mind the oily skin type. These serums will not mess with your skin’s natural oil balance, and will not even dry your skin up. They will also help deal with acne a whole lot better!

mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Face Serum

This serum helps in making your skin feeling refreshed in the morning as well as in the evening after a long day. This antioxidant-rich serum moisturises the skin deeply. Its lightweight texture is best for any time, anywhere rejuvenation. It is enriched with Green Tea which has vital benefits for the skin. It has antioxidants that fight free radicals and helps alleviate fine lines, dark spots and pigmentation. It also contains ​​vitamin C that relieves skin irritants and also protects the skin from sun damage, and hyaluronic acid that not only hydrates and makes the skin supple but also helps in skin conditioning.

Price: Rs.555

Wow Skin Science Blemish Care Serum

This oil-free serum delivers the benefits of calamine, camphor essential oil and tea tree essential oil. These active ingredients help to refine skin texture and minimise pore size, soothe and clear up acne-flare ups, refine skin texture and smoothen acne scars and pits. It is crafted especially for oily, acne-prone skin with scars, pits and blemish issues.

Price: Rs.390

Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Serum

This serum is enriched with the combination of Tea Tree Oil and Salicylic Acid that exfoliates pores to prevent the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads. This lightweight, gentle and clarifying face serum unclogs pores and bacteria while soothing signs of irritation. It actively prevents breakouts so you can bid adieu to acne and blemishes for good! The antiseptic properties of this face serum help control extra oil that can clog pores and lead to acne.

Price: Rs.538

Minimalist Niacinamide Face Serum

Get clear and blemish-free skin in only 2 weeks with this hydrating face serum. This face serum prevents face marks, dark spots or age spots resulting in clear glowing complexion. With 1 percent Hyaluronic Acid it gives deep hydration and prevents transepidermal water loss, resulting in supple soft skin. With daily use, it will improve your skin’s texture, control the sebum level and protect your skin against harmful UV rays and pollution.

Price: Rs.569

Dot & Key Hydro Peel Glow Potion

This serum is formulated with an effective AHA + BHA peeling solution made with a combination of 10 percent Glycolic + Lactic Acid with 2 percent BHA. It refines and renews the look of the skin by combating dark spots, rough patches and uneven skin tone. Made with natural fruit acids derived from pineapple, green apple, tomatoes and grapefruit, this serum is a little strong and hence, needs to be washed off after 10 minutes. Anti-inflammatory properties of willow bark and borage oil help reverse damage and restore a youthful glow.

Price: Rs.1095

The Derma Co. Face Peeling Solution

This serum is yet another peeling solution that needs to be washed off after 10 minutes. It is formulated with 10 percent Glycolic Acid, 10 percent Lactic Acid, 10 percent Mandelic Acid and 2 percent Salicylic Acid. This peeling solution offers a deep multi-level exfoliation with clinically active ingredients to fade blemishes, control sebum and remove excess oil and dirt without increasing skin sensitivity. It fights dullness, large pores, whiteheads, blackheads, hyperpigmentation, and acne. It improves skin structure and reduces signs of aging by minimising pores, accelerating cell turnover, and repairing the skin’s protective barrier.

Price: Rs.568

