Are Probiotics the latest and trust worthy answer to keeping up with healthy skin?

Not all bacteria play host to bad news. Probiotics are just the ones that prove too good to be true for your gut health while it resides safely in your body. There’s a reason why your mother may stuff some homemade Dahi inside your mouth, this diary product entails probiotics. Today, it occupies a top spot in the skincare charts, and here's why.

While bacteria may tend to scare most of us, probiotics are all about balancing the functioning of microbes. And, what are these? These include the many types of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Similar to how our health needs protection from health problems, microbes present in the skin come to rescue when the skin is prone to inflammation, damage of skin barrier, excessive dryness, acne, dullness, and obvious signs of ageing like UV damage, wrinkles, age spots and so on to ensure that your skin is free of worries like pathogens. People with irregular bowel movements may rely on store-bought supplements or fermented food to get their share of probiotics and here’s where the term ‘microbiome needs to be introduced to your skin regularly.

You can’t let the bad bacteria overpower the good bacteria, so to help improve the health of your skin, try skincare products like moisturisers, serums, and others that ensure to suit your skin type and the ones that are loaded with probiotics. This may help you to witness hydrated, supple, and blemish-free skin.

