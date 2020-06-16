Are sheet masks really effective? Here's what dermatologist has to say

Do you love sheet masks as they super easy, quick, and convenient? Then you should know these important things and whether they are effective or not?

Of late, sheet masks have been quite an in-thing in a skincare regime. For the unversed, these masks are face-shaped and loaded with nutrition-packed serum. They are mostly made from paper, fiber, or gel. It is super simple and hassle-free. You just have to apply, take off after a few minutes and pat the extra serum on your face and let it get absorbed. The sheet mask is generally used once and it is individually packaged and these fuss free ways make them super convenient, and easy to use.

Many of us are in awe of this Korean-Japanese beauty product but I was curious whether it is effective or not cause you have to spend around Rs 100 per mask. On the other hand, there is easy to make DIY masks and other products which are quite inexpensive. So, do they really work? Speaking to Pinkvilla, Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel, Director of Cutis Skin Studio shared whether they are effective or not and why it is important to know the ingredients and other important things about them.

She said, "Sheet masks give us the perfect pampering luxurious feeling. Do they work? The answer depends on the ingredients in the mask. While it may promise to infuse your skin with loads of mulberry or kiwi, it depends on the particle size of the ingredient whether it can be absorbed in the skin. A wide variety of sheet masks work really well for the skin when the right concentration, the particle size of the right ingredient is used."

She added, "Sheet masks work well for the fact that the sheet prevents the quick evaporation of water and extends the time the ingredient stays on the skin hence providing better absorption of the product along with hydration. This keeps the skin supple and glowy. The common ingredients used in sheet masks vary from aloe vera and vitamin C to snail extract, pearl, seaweed, etc. There are also bubbling sheet masks that are made of charcoal and detoxifying ingredients along with sparkling water."

Things you should know about sheet masks

Dr. Goel revealed that sheet masks can be great for our skin if used regularly as they provide the right balance of skincare and pamper. However, it is important to understand that masks alone cannot improve your skin. They do provide softness and dewy glow which only lasts for some time. She pointed out that skincare is incomplete if not combined with a proper skincare regime and treatments.

Choose as per your skin type

She said that one should choose the right ingredient and don’t let the fancy covers distract you from checking the back of the cover for the ingredients. It is also very vital to choose wisely as per your skin type.

If you have oily skin, she stated that it is advisable to skip the sheet mask and select a clay mask instead. If you have dehydrated skin, choose a sheet mask that contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, lecithin, propylene glycol which will draw water into the outer layer of the skin.

For dull skin, check for brightening agents like vitamin C, azelaic acid, kojic acid. If you have sensitive skin then you can go for herbal ingredients such as aloe vera, green tea etc.

