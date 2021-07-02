Are stretch marks your major concern? Here are 6 topical treatments to reduce the appearance of it

Dealing with image issues and loss of confidence because of stretch marks. Here is what you should do.

Stretch marks are the white or red lines or streaks on your skin that appear due to weight gain and growth. They are very common in both men and women and are basically skin tears that are harmless and painless. Though in this 21st-century one should feel confident about their skin, no matter what and wear their stretch marks with a proud face as they are the stories of your growth, most people shy away and feel annoyed with their stretch marks. If you too are ditching those pretty shorts or sleeveless blouses to hide your stretch marks, here are 6 products that can help you reduce and lighten their appearance.

Belly & Body Oil

This moisturising oil keeps the skin hydrated, smooth, nourished and healthy by providing comfort and relief from dry skin and itchy skin. Red stretch marks are the new streaks that lighten as you grow old and becomes white. While few disappear on their own, heavy skin tears leave a mark that never fades and this oil can help in lightening them up.

Price: 26.87 USD

Buy Now

Stretch Mark Cream

The most annoying kind of stretch marks appears during pregnancy in a young mom’s stomach areas, upper arms and thighs. This cream comes with probiotic goodness that balances the skin’s microbiome to bolster the skin's protective barrier while simultaneously working to boost the skin's resistance to the physical strains of pregnancy.

Price: 36.00 USD

Buy Now

Elegant Beauty Stretch Mark Cream

Formulated with the best oils and hydrating agents that tightens the skin and works on the discoloured region, this cream is exclusively for stretch marks removal. Though you can’t permanently fade them away just with creams and oils, you can fade them and lighten the colour to make them hardly visible.

Price: 36.00 USD

Buy Now

Scars Defense Cream

This lotion is formulated to deliver intense hydration and defend the skin from scars and stretch marks. With a rich texture and soothing fragrance, it’s an ideal solution to treat your stretch marks. Use them twice a day to show better results.

Price: 36.00 USD

Buy Now

Anti Cellulite Massage Oil

To tighten, tone and firm your skin massage daily with this oil which releases fatty acids into the bloodstream where your body breaks them down to fight unwanted fat cells and cellulite. Providing a boost in natural collagen production, also makes the skin less saggy and fades the stretch marks away.

Price: 15.38 USD

Buy Now

Pregnancy Repair

Pregnancy is the period where most stretch marks form. They are usually seen as dark red lines and these are easier to treat than the older whiles lines. Apply this hydrating cream which comes with the essence of mango which is an active antioxidant that exfoliates, purifies and tones your skin, ensuring an anti-ageing effect.

Price: 9.79 USD

Buy Now

Remember to do a patch test by applying cream/oil in a small part of your arms and continue using only if there aren’t any allergic reactions. Your stretch marks may lighten and shrink with consistent use.

Also Read | 3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye

Share your comment ×