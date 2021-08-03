Are you a beginner at skincare? 7 products under Rs 200 to help follow a simple skincare routine

Skincare is extremely vital and should always be a part of your daily routine. We shed skin cells throughout the day hence, it is important to keep the skin glowing and in good condition. A good skincare regime can prevent acne, treat wrinkles and make your skin look brighter and radiant than ever before. However, a good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. Good quality products will only uplift your skin whereas, poor quality products can harm your skin. However, if you are a beginner and do not wish to spend too much on skincare products right away, then to make your lives easier here we have the best skincare products under Rs.200 that will help you attain a simple skincare routine.

Step 1: Foaming Cleanser

Use a water-based foaming cleanser to gently remove the oil residue and water-based impurities from the day. This cleanser from Lakmé is enriched with the goodness of rich strawberry extracts, fruit antioxidants and beads that will cleanse your skin by washing away dirt and other impurities.

Price: Rs.161

Step 2: Toner

Next, apply a toner to balance the skin’s pH levels and prevent it from becoming dry and dehydrated. This rose water and hyaluronic acid toner from Plum will deeply purify, cleanse and refresh your skin without stripping away its natural moisture. It will also help to absorb the next products you apply. This alcohol-free face toner contains mild purifiers that work to gently remove impurities and help recondition skin.

Price: Rs.191

Step 3: Face Serum

Serum helps in specific skin concerns like wrinkles, dark spots, and dehydration. This facial serum from The Moms Co. is enriched with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and kakadu plum. It promotes your skin's response to signs of aging like brightness, wrinkles, and dark spots. You will attain brighter and fresher looking skin with this serum.

Price: Rs.199

Step 4: Under Eye Cream

The under eye skin is the thinnest as there are no sebaceous glands to produce natural oils, so it’s important to keep this area hydrated and protected all day long. This under-eye cream from Himalaya will treat wrinkles, dark circles and under eye bags. This fast-acting eye cream is proven to help brighten and even skin tone in the under-eye area.

Price: Rs.140

Step 5: Moisturiser

Use a moisturiser to keep those skin loving ingredients locked in, allowing a beautiful and rejuvenated complexion. This water-gel face moisturiser from Pond’s is enriched with hyaluronic acid and will deeply hydrate dry skin. It locks in the moisture and features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand.

Price: Rs.194

Step 6: Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is not only limited to summers, we need to protect our skin on a daily basis from UV rays. This non-oily sunscreen from Pond’s will prevent the development of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.154

Use a face pack once a week

Ensure to use a hydrating and nourishing face pack at least once a week. Apply the face pack after cleansing and toning your face. This face pack from Biotique is enriched with pure extracts of milk protein, wheat germ, almond oil, honey and seaweed to moisturise and revitalise the skin. It will ease away wrinkles and lighten the skin for a visibly fairer, smoother and rejuvenated complexion.

Price: Rs.139

