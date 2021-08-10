Are you a makeup newbie? Here’s the checklist you’ll need to get your beginner’s game right

The makeup world is in a race with curating innumerable products to try and this calls for more reviews and ads. If you’re a beginner who doesn’t stop watching tutorials to create basic self makeup, we hope you have all the must-haves required starting from a moisturiser to setting powder. The euphoric feeling is incomparable when you become a master of your skin but bank upon the ones you need.

Good and well-done makeup does take some time but does not rush into learning it all at once. For instance, bronzing does seem amazing that can promise to give you that chiseled look but you’ll need to keep the correct brush handy based on the formula you use to achieve it right. This applies to each step and goes by the good old rule, practice is key. Take a look at the 10 requisites that can lead the way to create a flawless makeup look.

1. CTM - Cleanser helps to wash away impurities, toner will blanc your pH levels and cleanse the remaining residue while a moisturiser seals in moisture for soft and hydrated skin.

2. Primer- A perfect solution to seal enlarged pores. You can use your fingertips to spread the formula on your face.

3. Concealer- To conceal blemishes and spots, apply concealer only on the required area. Blend it with a concealer brush.

4. Foundation- Always pick one that’s concocted with SPF. Use a beauty blender to blend it evenly on your face and neck.

5. Kohl- You can use this to draw your eyeliner as well as to draw your waterlines until you get the hang of applying the eyeliner in an even manner.

6. Hush- Nab a cream-based hush for it’s easy to blend with your fingers. Opt for hues based on your preference.

7. Eyebrow gel- Use the spoolie to groom your eyebrows that will help to keep them intact.

8. Mascara- To make your eyes pop, use the wand to curl it up well and give it an elevated look.

9 Lip & cheek tint- Pick a lip balm to soften your lips. This 2-in-1 product can play as the blush and your lipstick. With your ring finger swipe little formula on your cheeks and lips.

10. Setting powder- Opt for a brush to dust it on your face and neck. This will lock the makeup from fading out soon.

What is the best makeup hack you've tried? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye