Are you someone who can never grow their nails? Here’s a DIY nail growth serum that’s perfect for you

Get long nails at the comfort of your home with this DIY nail growth serum. Check it out

Whether it’s because you have a habit of biting your nails or they just end up breaking, long nails are still a dream for many. So, if you’re someone who cannot grow their nails, nail growth serums are the best way to boost growth. While it does work for many, you still need to keep a check on your nutrition to ensure you have healthy nails.

All you need:

1 mashed garlic clove

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

½ teaspoon castor or coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule

How to:

1. In a bowl, mash the garlic clove to create a paste. Now, use this mashed garlic on your nails and leave it on for 10 minutes.

2. Rinse the garlic off and now, in a bowl, mix aloe vera gel, oil and puncture a vitamin E capsule to create a serum.

3. Use it on your nails overnight and see the difference it makes to your nails in a few weeks. You can store this serum in a clean and empty nail polish jar.

4. Use the garlic once to twice a week for added benefit and use most of your serum every day for results.

Benefits:

Garlic is a great source of selenium which promotes nail growth. It not only helps in dealing with nail growth but also works as a great home remedy to reduce the yellow stains on nails. Aloe vera on the other hand helps in dealing with weak and fragile nails by hydrating them.

