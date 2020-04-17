Are you tensed about your puffy eyes? Try THESE kitchen ingredients to refresh them during summer season

Summer care also includes equal pampering for your eyes. So, you can use the below given kitchen ingredients to keep them healthy and rejuvenated always.

During summer, our skin needs extra care to stay protected from the scorching heat. We do ample things to protect our skin from the scorching heat. From face wash, scrub to mask, we use everything to keep our skin supple during this time of the year. Due to the extra moisture and sweat, our skin tends to become oily during summer. And if the pores are not clear, then the excess oil leads to eruptions in the skin. Along with that, due to summer, our skin also gets tanned. So, we need to wear sunscreen every now and then to save our skin from sun damage.

But what about the eyes? During this time, we tend to forget about the skin of our eyes. But they need an equal amount of care and protection from the heat of the sun. The skin around our eyes is highly tender. So, you should be extra cautious while pampering your eyes. There are many eye creams and gel in markets to keep them soothing and refreshing. But you can easily take care of your eyes with some ingredients from your kitchen.

Kitchen Ingredients for Eyes: These items can keep your eyes healthy during the summer season

1- Cucumber is a great ingredient for your eyes as it has a high water content. You can put cucumber slices on your eyes for 10-15 minutes to keep it relaxed. Else, you can use the pulp of it for the eyelids. You can also mix some mint juice with it to reduce dark circles.

2- Potato comes with astringent properties which can reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. So, grate some raw potatoes and use its juice for your undereyes.

3- Strawberry can rejuvenate your tired eyes. So, put some slices of the fruit on your eyes for 15 minutes.

4- Tomato is known to lighten the skin around your eyes. Mix tomato pulp with lemon and a pinch of turmeric to apply under your eyes and keep it for 12 minutes.

5- Tea bags have been used to reduce dark circles since ages. So, put the used tea bags in the fridge and then place the cool bags on your eyes for 15 minutes. If you use loose tea, then place it on a clean cloth and refrigerate it for the usage.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×