Are you tired of your dark upper lips? Here are some easy ways to lighten it

If you have dark patches on your skin, especially your upper lips, here are some easy ways to get rid of it. Check it out

Nobody loves dark patches on their skin, especially when it is on our upper lips. Not that being dar is an issue, but when it is the result of discolouration, that is when the problem starts. So, if you ave dark patches around the mouth, you can resort to easy home remedies to fix the issue.

Turmeric mask

This is one of the easiest ways to get rid of discolouration around the lips. Start by mixing 1 tablespoon tomato juice, ½ tablespoon lemon juice and ½ tablespoon turmeric. Mix it all to create a smooth paste and apply it above the areas of your lips.Leave it on for about 20 minutes and rinse it with cold water.

Lemon and tomato work as a bleaching agent while turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help relieve sun-tan or burns.

Carrot juice

Next on the list is carrot juice which is one of the best antioxidants that is packed with Vitamin A which help in skin lightening and repairing the skin. All you need to do is soak a cotton pad in carrot juice and put it over the dark lip area. Leave it for over 20 to 30 minutes and rinse it with cold water.

Potato Juice

Potato juice has been a popular home remedy to deal with dark circles, pigmentation and premature ageing. It is one ingredient that is loaded with vitamins that help the skin. All you need to do is to use potato juice as overnight therapy. Apply the juice over the affected areas and leave it overnight. Rinse it in the morning and continue to do this at least 2-3 times a week.

Honey | Rose

All you need to do to create this pack is to crush the rose petals into a paste. Now, add honey to bind it together. Apply this over the dark area and leave it overnight. Rinse it in the morning. Honey moisturises the skin while the sugar content in the rose petals helps with reducing discolouration.

Read More