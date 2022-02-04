Argan Oil: 3 hacks to save your tresses from the horror of dryness and damage

It's the weekend, yay! What does it call for? We hope you'll say self-care. Means a champi is due for your tresses. Some say nothing can coconut oil and then are a few who just can't stop adding multiple oils to their beautiful cabin. Looks like we're headed in the right direction of eyeing oil that has its history made in Morocco. It's the Argan oil that's a master for softening your hair like fresh cream. Here we spill hacks on how to use this golden beauty to the max.

1) A conditioning mask: Take 3 tablespoons of coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of Argan oil, and 1/2 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Blend these together to make a mask and run it on your strands. Massage it well so the vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-6 fatty acids target, nourish, and add gloss to dry, damage-prone, and frizzy hair.

2) Styling hero: Let your curls make a statement for good. To define your tresses, smoothen coarse hair, beat frizz, and get the right dose of sheen, use heat styling tools infused with Argan oil.

3) Split end treatment: Is hair breakage all that you can see? It's the Argan oil that will help strengthen the cuticle to prevent breakage.

