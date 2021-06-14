Argan Oil Care: Step up your beauty routine with a burst of nourishment

A nutty indulgence that’s sure to leave your skin and hair carving for more of its magical benefits.

A moisture shot for dry skin and dull hair? Yes, please. With the humidity kicking in pretty bad, the horrors are many to follow that will make your skin and hair count on this plant-based oil that’s native to the land of Morocco. Argan oil also referred to as “Liquid Gold” is bottled up and made available to help counteract the effects of the harsh season by preventing dryness, calming an irritated scalp, and softening your skin. Regular application of this incredible wonder will deliver the powers of fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties to your skin and hair.

It’s not just a seasonal boon for it also helps to prevent the appliance of wrinkles, reduce split ends, soothe acne, protect the skin from sun damage and enhance skin elasticity. Try these DIY recipes to improve the health of your skin and hair.

Lip exfoliator

To remove dry skin and soften your lips.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp argan oil

1 tbsp brown sugar powder

Procedure:

Blend both the ingredients to form a scrub and use it in circular motions on your lips. Leave it for 5 minutes and cleanse it away with cold water. Follow up with a lip balm or a single swipe of argan oil will suffice.

For hydrated skin

To help quench dry skin with heavy moisture care.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp argan oil

1 tbsp banana

1/2 tbsp organic aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Combine these ingredients and massage the mixture onto your skin for 5 minutes. Keep it for up to 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

For dandruff-free scalp

To help reduce itchiness and dandruff.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp argan oil

1/2 tbsp Brahmi powder

2-3 drops of tea tree essential oil

Procedure:

Give all the ingredients a stir to form a thick paste and coat your scalp with the same. Massage it well and let it sit for not more than 20 minutes.

For dehydrated and lifeless hair

To restore moisture from root to tip.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp argan oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Procedure:

On a low flame, combine all three oils. Turn off the heat and set it aside to cool. Massage the oil mixture into your hair.

Do you use Argan Oil to nourish your skin and hair? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | DIY Coffee remedies for hair that will PAMPER your locks better than anything else

Credits :PIXABAY

Share your comment ×