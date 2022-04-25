Argan oil shampoos to boost hair growth and give you a thick mane

Argan oil shampoos have a number of benefits and should especially be considered if you have thin hair. The edible, super-healthy oil made from dried, roasted, and pressed argan tree seeds is rich in vitamin E, fatty acids, and phenols. Argan oil shampoo and conditioner have excellent moisturising and cuticle restoration properties, with results visible immediately after application. Here, we have a list of the best argan oil shampoos that will give you thick and healthy hair.

Argan oil shampoos with hair boosting qualities:

1. StBotanica Moroccan Argan Shampoo

The luxurious Moroccan argan hair oil is formulated with a premium blend of natural cold-pressed oils that help to stimulate hair growth, strengthen the hair roots, and revitalise the hair. It adds a lustrous shine to the tresses. Rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E in Moroccan argan oil helps revitalise the scalp and strengthen hair. This shampoo helps keep the hair moisturised and strong. The shampoo also contains clary sage oil that is known to reduce hair loss and helps promote hair growth. It is a hydrating shampoo that gives you more manageable, healthy-looking, smooth hair. This shampoo also comes with a hair oil and a hair mask.

Price: Rs.1201

2. Herbal Essence Argan Oil Shampoo

This shampoo repairs damaged hair to leave them smoother and softer. It is made up of 90 percent naturally derived ingredients, containing a blend of natural antioxidants, aloe and sea kelp. It is also infused with the goodness of argan oil that repairs and gives you a frizz-free experience for smooth and shiny hair.

Price: Rs.339

3. OGX Renewing + Argan Oil Hair Shampoo

Hydrate, repair and renew your dry hair with this argan oil of Morocco shampoo. It is free from parabens and sulfated surfactants, this moisturising shampoo helps leave tresses feeling radiant, silky and smooth. It gives damaged, dry and brittle hair a look and feel of silky perfection and radiant shine. This hydrating shampoo helps renew and soften hair by penetrating strands to lock in moisture. It also helps improve strength and elasticity while creating soft, touchable tresses.

Price: Rs.799

4. WOW Skin Science Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

This rich nourishing anti-dryness shampoo is infused with the goodness of pure Moroccan argan oil that is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids to gently remove dryness and restore hair health. You'll reduce dandruff, flakes, and frizz while enhancing shine and gloss to your hair. It is free from toxic sulphates, parabens, and silicones that can damage your scalp and increase the chance of hair loss.

Price: Rs.409

5. Pilgrim Mild Sulphate Free Shampoo (Argan Oil)

This argan oil shampoo will nourish your hair from root to tip with our gentlest hair cleanser. This shampoo is sulphate-free and hence does not foam a lot (not that it needed to in the first place) and is ever so gentle on the hair and scalp. It leaves your hair clean, strong and smooth but not dry. White lotus, argan oil, and camellia work together to soothe the scalp, strengthen the hair and repair the damaged strands.

Price: Rs.672

6. Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Shampoo

This argan oil and lavender aroma smooth and serene shampoo calms your frizz for hair that's oh so smooth. This smooth and serene shampoo for frizz free hair is infused with organic coconut oil for hair. Infused with argan oil, this anti frizz shampoo will delicately surround your hair in a cloud of heirloom french lavender.

Price: Rs.600

7. Mamaearth Argan Shampoo

This shampoo is specially formulated to reduce frizz and repair damaged hair, the shampoo and conditioner gives your hair a settled look. Apple cider vinegar helps in reducing dryness while repairing split ends. With time, damaged hair becomes brittle and can also lead to hair fall. Nourishing properties of vitamin E, argan oil, glycerin and almond oil help in repairing dry and damaged hair. Argan oil and almond oil penetrate deep to provide nourishment and keep brittle hair at bay.

Price: Rs.557

8. StBotanica Pro Keratin & Argan Oil Shampoo

This ultra-nourishing shampoo contains keratin that helps smooth the hair cuticles, control frizzes, and make hair strong and manageable. The powerful antioxidants and nourishing fatty acids in argan oil help keep your hair moisturised and protects against styling damage and damage caused by free radicals. It also contains pro-vitamin B5 and argan oil that penetrates the hair cortex and may help in repairing hair damaged by chemicals and colour-treatment. With essential natural extracts, it firmly manages hair and helps improve hair health from the roots.

Price: Rs.746

If you are dealing with dry, damaged and brittle hair and simply cannot find a solution to your problem, then it is time to bring in an argan oil shampoo into your hair care routine. These argan oil shampoos are extremely nourishing, moisturising and also enhance hair growth. Add a shampoo that suits your hair type the best and see immediate results.

