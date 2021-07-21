The art of mood boosting makeup: 5 Vibrant products that can help uplift your spirits

We are strong believers in the power of makeup, uplifting our spirits in a way unlike any other! When you look good on the outside, you feel good from within - and that confidence is what gives you a radiance unmatched by any cosmetic! That little push of confidence, expression of thoughts and emotions or creating a masterpiece on yourself is what truly makes this art form a guaranteed mood booster.

It is important to note that there are cosmetic products in the market that claim to enhance your mood by biologically increasing dopamine levels through application on skin - you should steer clear from them. These are mere marketing gimmicks that have managed to stay off the radar due to the possible placebo effect experienced by consumers. Dopamine and other such hormones are only processed in the brain, and have no way of travelling there through the skin. By saying makeup can make you happy, we are only referring to the beautiful visual aesthetic, medium of self-expression and the resulting confidence boost!

Fashion and beauty trends in a post-pandemic era are all about #JoyfulExpression - playful and outlandish colours, contrast, ethereal retro elements amalgamated with futuristic designs that stimulate all the happy hormones we need! Check out some of the most vibrant, trendy makeup products you must buy to unleash your creativity and lift your spirits!

1. Makeup Revolution X Tammi Tropical Carnival Eyeshadow Palette

Highly pigmented with an assortment of mattes and luxurious shimmers in vibrant colours - this is the perfect palette for all your makeup experiments!



2. Makeup Revolution Reloaded Marvellous Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

The rich, highly pigmented and matte finish shades of 15 primary and secondary colours is truly every artist’s dream!



3. SUGAR Eye Lit You So! Vivid eyeliner - 01 Pink Sphinx

Say goodbye to boring blacks and browns, and embrace the vivid colours that can bring your personality to life, and help you be your happy, carefree self!



4. Lakme Absolute Kohl Ultimate The Gelato Collection

Lakme’s Gelato-inspired Collection of kohl pencils comes at the best time possible! Try these soft kohl pencils in 8 delicious hues that can take any day from gloomy to lively!



5. Ronzille Illuminator Liquid Highlighter - Pack of 2

The final touch of highlighter on our face makes us super happy, and these liquid highlighters in gold and rosegold tones will only add to your radiant, confident glow with all the adrenaline rush of creating your own masterpiece!

