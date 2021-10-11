Attain a flawless base and long lasting makeup with these 5 High quality primers

Prepping your face for makeup is very important if you want a flawless look. The emphasis on using a face primer before applying any foundation has become the most important step. A primer is a protective layer between your skin and the foundation, so the chances of having any breakouts or long-term side effects of makeup are considerably reduced.

Insight Primer 3 in 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.217

Blue Heaven Flawless Makeup Base Primer

Primer makes the foundation roll on more smoothly, filling in lines and pores, minimises dark circles, and makes the makeup last. This primer will help your makeup stay longer and give it a perfect finish. Invest in this primer this season as it will keep your makeup intact even in the extreme weather conditions and will not let it run out all over your face due to humidity and sweat.

Price: Rs.183

Lakmé Absolut Undercover Gel Face Primer

It is no secret that a key to a flawless face is the right base. The essential first step is to use a primer. This primer will smooth your pores and lines, will blur the imperfections, and will keep the skin protected. It will lock in any product you apply after for an all-day wear.

Price: Rs.450

Colorbar New Perfect Match Primer

This oil-free and non-comedogenic primer smooths and evens skin prior to makeup application. Enriched with vitamin E, it moisturises the skin and gives it a boost of antioxidants. It minimises pores, appeases fine lines, and makes the makeup long lasting, creating a perfect base.

Price: Rs.593

Recode Studios Primer - Ace Of Base

You must always start your makeup by applying a primer. A primer helps create the perfect, flawless base and creates a barrier between your skin and foundation. This primer from Recode, has a silky consistency that leaves a sensational velvety finish. It is an ideal choice for any skin type. Formulated to be an extremely light weight silicon blend, it fills in the pore and fine lines, so that makeup glides on flawlessly and smoothly. It smoothes out fine lines, wrinkles, and open pores, and makes the makeup last all day.

Price: Rs.785

