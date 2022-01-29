Attain natural looking flushed winter cheeks with these 7 makeup products

One thing the cold winter wind blesses us with, is those flushed cheeks. As the winter is slowly making its exit, rosy cheeks are what we are going to miss. If your skin is looking a little lacklustre – don’t panic. Happily, there’s no need to succumb to the gloom, with a few clever makeup application techniques you can fake a beautiful rosy flush that will instantly add a warming glow to your complexion.

1. Start with a hydrating face mist

By spraying a hydrating mist on your face you will add on to the dewy look. The dewy look will make your skin look hydrating and glossy.

Love Earth Cucumber Mint Face Mist

This cucumber and mint face mist has best-revitalising properties that work on soothing and calming your skin. This gorgeous product can be used as a skin toner, a face mist, and for an even skin tone. Enriched with aloe vera and neem extracts, it keeps acne and pimples out of sight, leaving your skin with an even tone, healthy glow, and a smooth texture. Green tea has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. They have shown improvement in treating acne and oily skin.

Price: Rs.299

2. Hydrate with a moisturiser

Apply a hydrating moisturiser that will keep your skin glowing and will make sure it does not dry up.

mCaffeine Cappuccino Face Moisturiser

This is the ultimate moisturiser you need for lightweight moisturisation. It will also tone and soothe your skin. Cappuccino coffee moisturiser works great at day time and can also work as a night moisturiser for the face. It has a heavenly aroma of freshly brewed coffee with creamy undernotes that will elevate your senses. Apart from coffee, it has vitamin E that repairs and nourishes the skin. It also protects from skin damage. It also has almond milk which soothes the skin and makes it smooth and supple.

Price: Rs.399

3. Use a glow boosting serum

Using a glow boosting face serum is an optional step. However, it is also a great way to add onto the winter glow.

Lavenza Glow Booster

This illuminating serum provides a natural and dewy glow, and gives an extra popping look. It also reduces dark spots, restores skin complexion, minimises fine lines and pores, and revitalises the skin.

Price: Rs.950

4. Apply a primer

Mastering beautiful blush application should always begin with a smooth and even base, particularly in winter when the majority of us suffer from dry or dehydrated skin that’s exacerbated by the cold temperatures and low humidity.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Hydrating Face Primer

This primer will create a perfect canvas for radiant, younger looking skin. Infused with the goodness of grape, vitamins A, C and E, it has nourishing and anti-ageing benefits. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and transforms your face into a flawless and smooth canvas.

Price: Rs.1397

5. Use a creamy cheek tint

A creamy cheek tint can lift and brighten your complexion and even make you appear more youthful. It is also safer and hydrating than a normal blush. You can also use this tint on your lips and eyelids to add onto the flushed look.

Love Earth Lip Tint & Cheek Tint

This tint is like a natural makeup product that blends easily and imparts a dewy-healthy looking sheen. It has the richness of jojoba oil and comes packed with the most amazing moisturising, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties of all. The tint is all natural and also contains castor oil, beeswax, candelilla wax and carnauba wax. The tint comes in 6 various shades so that you can choose what matches your skin tone the best.

Price: Rs.299

6. Add extra sheen with a highlighter

The aim of highlighter is to add shape and dimension to the face by tricking the light. Dust some over your cupid’s bow, temples and down the bridge of your nose for a flattering effect.

Colorbar Glow With Love Highlighter

This is the first ever patented multi-dimensional all skin tone flattering highlighter. It is made with special pressed technology to ease the perfect amount of product pick for seamless application. It provides a seamless application and will illuminate your face by adding extra sheen.

Price: Rs.2250

7. Finish with a mascara

To take your look up a notch for date night, finish with a slick of mascara.

Maybelline New York Hyper Curl Mascara

This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.338

