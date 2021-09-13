Attain a natural makeup look with these 6 Super affordable and high quality makeup products

If you are a follower of the fashion world or even slightly aware, then you'd know that the natural look is all the rage now. Celebrities and fashion influencers are all ditching the OTT magnetic looks and are now opting for natural looking makeup that you can wear everyday. Here we have 6 makeup products to help you attain a natural look.

Faces Canada Ultimate Pro HD Runway Ready Foundation

A perfect base is the most important for a natural makeup look. This buildable high coverage foundation is available in 6 shades so that you can choose the one that suits you the best. It is infused with the goodness of mineral oil and red orange extracts that help preserve the life of skin cells, protect the skin from environmental factors, improve skin cell reaction, texture and impart natural freshness and luminosity to any skin type. It will provide you with a natural dewy finish.

Price: Rs.1124

Buy Now

Faces Canada Ultimate Pro Intense Gel Kajal

This gel kajal is made with candelilla plant wax and provides a super smooth finish. It is long-lasting and lasts up to 24 hours without smudging. The waterproof kajal is super creamy and offers a smooth application. It will give you a deep black look that will not fade. It comes with a sharpener and you can also use it as an eyeliner. It features a smudger for a smokey eye look.

Price: Rs.384

Buy Now

Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Eyeliner

Add a dramatic touch to your everyday look with eyeliner. This eyeliner gives a super-rich colour burst, even in a single coat. It features a fine tip for a sharp stroke and provides a smooth application. It is smudge-proof, waterproof and highly-pigmented. It dries quickly to provide you with a bold look that will last all day long.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Dramatic Volumizing Mascara

A mascara has the ability to literally change the look of your entire face. This lightweight mascara will give you denser and longer lashes in just one stroke. It provides an intense black finish and is extremely easy to wash. It is long-lasting and will add a rich volume to your lashes making your eyes look attractive and glamorous.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Faces Canada Perfect Blush

A natural makeup look is incomplete without blush since you need to add some colour to your face. This peachy-orange blush gives the perfect natural-looking flush. It is easy to apply and blends effortlessly. It has a silky smooth texture that feels super light and lasts long. The light shimmering colour gives the cheeks a natural looking glow and a velvety touch.

Price: Rs.419

Buy Now

Face Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick

This matte lipstick is super long-lasting and provides a silky cream and an even finish. It is available in 23 various shades to match your every mood. It is non-sticky and provides a high coverage without any feathering. It is highly absorbing, lightweight and long-lasting. Made from a unique primer infused formula, this lip colour gives a flawless base.

Price: Rs.502

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion