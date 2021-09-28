Attain premium coverage and a flawless base with these 5 High-quality foundations

A flawless base is the key to a good looking makeup. If your base looks patchy or cakey, your makeup can be a major fail. The best starting point for any beauty look is to achieve natural-looking skin which you can get by using the right foundation. A good foundation helps to give the makeup a flawless look and adds a shine to the skin.

Lakmé Absolut Argan Oil Serum Foundation

This revolutionary serum foundation is perfect for dry skin as it will deeply nourish the skin and provide a dewy texture. It is enriched with argan oil that keeps the skin moisturised and supple. It provides the nourishing benefits of a serum and the coverage of a foundation. The added SPF 45 protects your skin from the sun with medium coverage, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Price: Rs.750

Faces Canada Ultimate Pro HD Runway Ready Foundation

A perfect base is the most important for a natural makeup look. This buildable high coverage foundation is available in 6 shades so that you can choose the one that suits you the best. It is infused with the goodness of mineral oil and red orange extracts that help preserve the life of skin cells, protect the skin from environmental factors, improve skin cell reaction, texture and impart natural freshness and luminosity to any skin type. It will provide you with a natural dewy finish.

Price: Rs.1199

Faces Canada Prime Perfect Foundation

This foundation is enriched with vitamin E and UVA/UVB filters and provides a long-lasting matte finish. It is also infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid that extends moisturisation and hinders skin aging. The luxurious texture of the prime perfect foundation melts into the skin and extends a flawless base for makeup application. The creamy formula of the foundation renders the skin a smooth, matte and shine-free effect which lasts long.

Price: Rs.709

Faces Canada Weightless Matte Foundation

This foundation is formulated with anti-ageing benefits. It is enriched with grape extracts that keeps the skin hydrated and protects against sun damage, shea butter that moisturises the skin, and olive seed oil that gives the skin a natural glow and keeps dryness at bay. It is ultra blendable and the comfortable texture is light on skin.

Price: Rs.359

Colorbar Amino Skin Radiant Foundation

This foundation is formulated with Lysine, an essential amino acid that boosts collagen synthesis, this high-coverage foundation weightlessly fills lines and wrinkles for a smooth, youthful glow. Brightness boosting Japanese pigments even your skin tone, and silicone elastomers seal your glow with a satin finish. It has a weightless texture, giving you a natural light effect. Its water-resistant formula stays on your face for a long-lasting coverage.

Price: Rs.900

