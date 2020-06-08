Attention beauty lovers! Take this survey and tell us how YOU shop for your makeup and skincare needs

Purchasing beauty and skincare products differ from person-to-person. What are your shopping habits like? Let us know!

Makeup and beauty products are just a few things that have kept us sane in the past couple of months. With nowhere to go and no reason to dress up, many took to glamming up just to lounge on the couch.

Now that things are beginning to normalise slowly, we are noticing that shopping patterns seem to have changed. While we still want those colourful eye palettes and soft brushes, when it comes to skincare and base makeup, things get personal.

Sure, there are a couple of our trusted brands that we go to for certain products. But makeup and skincare is more than that. It is about experimenting. At the same time, one wouldn't want the experiment to be disastrous on the skin, which is where reviews come into place. Personally, reviews play an important role in both skincare and makeup for me. If a friend recommends a product, I would be more likely to invest in it rather than trusting a review I see on a screen.

But even after a recommendation from a friend, doing some research about it to know how effective it would be on my skin, whether it reacts badly with different skin types, etc. are things I look for in customer and product reviews of the product. Only then do I add it to cart to purchase.

Shopping patterns differ from person-to-person though. While I do extensive research about a product before investing in it and prefer a friend's recommendation, online reviews and opinions are a top priority.

We'd like to know how you shop for your makeup and skincare products. Do you take recommendations from friends, advertisements or social media reviews? Where do you buy your products from?

Take the survey HERE and let us know!

Credits :Getty Images

