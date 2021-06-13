Avocado DIY remedies to SAVE your skin and hair from seasonal weather changes

Avocado can play the ultimate saviour for dry skin and damaged hair. Here are a few remedies to help you reap its benefits.

If you’re a fitness junkie, the love for an avocado smoothie is for real and you know it. Having deeply rooted in south-central Mexico, this fruit has made a ubiquitous presence across the world today for it’s a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. With just a scoop in your salads to a spread in tacos, it's a sought-after buttery ingredient that can benefit you in ways other than health. From moisturising your skin to fighting hair damage, it offers help at hand for it has earned a name of its own in the beauty industry through masks to shampoos, it’s infused in almost everything you can spell.

Owing to the presence of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal agents, the green goodness aids in protecting your skin from environmental damage, soothing and inflamed skin, and an itchy scalp. Give your skin and hair a much-deserved treat with this natural emollient through DIY recipes. Scroll down to get started!

For dry skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Mask the fruit to extract the pulp.

2. Blend both the ingredients and smear them on your skin.

3. Let it sit for not more than 20 minutes.

4. Rinse it off with tepid water.

Skincare tip: Apply this mask topically twice a week to stave off excessive skin dryness. You can also add 1/2 tbsp cucumber juice for added hydration.

For glowing skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp avocado pulp

1/2 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1. Whip all ingredients together.

2. Slather the paste on your skin and keep it for 20 minutes.

3. Cleanse it off with lukewarm water.

Skincare tip: Repeat the mask twice a week to enhance your skin’s natural glow.

For dandruff-prone scalp

Ingredients:

2 tbsp avocado

1 tbsp unsweetened yogurt

2-3 drops tea tree essential oil

Procedure:

1. Scoop out the avocado and mash it to a pulp.

2. Stir all the ingredients and use your fingertips to apply the mixture to your scalp.

3. Give it a massage for 5 minutes to let the paste seep deep into your scalp.

4. Wash it after 45 minutes with cold water and follow it up with a mild shampoo.

For damaged hair

Ingredients:

2 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tbsp argan oil

Procedure:

1. Combine the ingredients and turn them into a fine paste.

2. Spread the mixture evenly on your scalp.

3. Use cold water to wash it out after 45 minutes.

Which is your favourite fruit? Let us know in the comments below.

