Avocado for hair: Benefits and the right way to use it for smooth and glossy locks

One of the favourite breakfast fruits usually had with toast, avocados are also excellent for hair health. Here's all you need to know about them.

Avocados are a fruit that are known to be all-rounders. They are not only good for your body and internal system but are also known to be excellent for the hair. Avocado masks are supposedly the best thing you can do to your hair and are known to work like magic to transform your strands, add life and make your hair healthy again. It is loaded with vitamins, amino acids and is known to transform your locks instantly. Read on to know the benefits of avocado for hair .

Aids hair growth

This fruit is rich in Vitamins B and E which help in reversing hair loss. They help in protecting the scalp, reversing damaged caused to it while enhancing hair growth of the mane and leaving it silky and glossy.

Adds moisture to the hair

Due to heat and styling tools that constantly damage hair, it tends to lose its moisture and turn dry and brittle. It is also exposed to chemicals and pollution on a daily basis that damage it further. To help hair regain its moisture, avocados can be used. They have oils that help in penetrating through the cuticle and deep-conditioning the hair.

Protects from the sun

Avocados are also known to be naturally sun-resistant! They act as natural barriers and help protect the hair from the harmful UV rays, acting as a sunscreen of sorts for hair.

Gets rid of dandruff

Avocado oil when used consistently on hair with dandruff, helps get rid of it permanently. Avocados are known to be rich in amino acids and vitamins that help in soothing the scalp, adding moisture and promoting a completely healthy scalp.

To make an avocado hair mask, you will need:

1 ripe avocado

2 spoons honey

2 spoons olive oil

Method:

Put the ingredients into a mixer and beat it well till it forms a thick, creamy paste.

Wet your hair and then towel dry it so it is damp.

On the damp hair with your bare hands, apply the avocado mask from scalp to tips.

Leave it on for minimum 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo.

Let your hair dry naturally.

