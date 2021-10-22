Avocado Oil and its surprising benefits for your dry skin and damaged hair

We know the avocado as being one of the healthiest and tastiest fruits and unique too. Loaded with healthy fats, they are extremely nutritious and packed with fibre. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties along with being a container of minerals that is great for your skin and hair. Although eating healthy can nourish you from within, you can also add avocado oil into your skincare and haircare routine for better results.

Avocado oil has been used for centuries because it can moisturise, heal damaged skin, tame frizzy hair and more. Unlike other oils, avocado oil is strictly extracted from the pulp of the fruit and not the seed. Oiling is important for moisturisation while some oils are better than the rest. Although avocado oil is mainly used for cooking or dressing salads, we will give you reasons why using it is beneficial. Scroll below to know more.

Reduces dandruff

Applying and conditioning avocado oil into the dry, flaky scalp can help you get rid of stubborn dandruff. It moisturises your scalp and makes it well-hydrated.

Reduces breakage

Our hair can turn dry and brittle due to a lack of moisture. And the many ingredients and nutrients in avocado oil can heal and repair the damage by providing a deep moisturization. It helps in disentangling your locks and reduces split ends.

Promotes Hair Growth

The vitamins found in avocado oil are healthy for the scalp and generate the growth of new hair follicles. It also tames frizzy hair by securing moisture.

Prevents sun damage

The harmful UV rays cause harmful damage to the skin which can result in sunburns. But avocado oil can treat both your skin and hair from sun damage and can heal the redness.

Anti-ageing

Avocado oil can reverse signs of ageing too. Vitamin E found in the oil can slows down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dryness and improves elasticity.

Heals dry and chapped lips

If you are suffering from chapped lips this season, avocado oil might be the perfect solution for you. As said, they provide a deeper moisturization and prevents your lips from getting dry.

These are just a few reasons why you should try out avocado oil.

