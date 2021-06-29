Ayurvedic Hair Care Tips: Expert approved home remedies to treat itchy scalp

Preeti Chadha, Founder of IREMIA gives her expert tips on how to deal with an itchy scalp. Check it out

An itchy scalp is a frequent problem that affects a lot of people, even I have faced it a lot of times. It's inconvenient to have a scratchy scalp. Especially when you're out and about or trying to concentrate on something essential but can't because of the itching. Hazardous hair dyes, harsh chemicals, and a lack of scalp maintenance can all contribute to this.

Our hair is quite delicate, and maintaining a great, healthy mane may appear to be a difficult task. Despite our best efforts, we are unable to achieve the desired outcome. Perhaps the problem is with the product. Ayurveda is a traditional treatment for skin and hair disorders that is known for its medicinal and healing capabilities. Ayurvedic goodness is crucial for your hair because the treatments not only contain natural ingredients but also do not contain any dangerous additives.

Pamper your hair with an oil treatment and massage, then wash it thoroughly with a gentle cleanser and conditioner. It's preferable to use a cleanser and conditioner that's devoid of parabens and sulfates.

While it is vital to wash your hair 2-3 times each week, you may also use the following solutions to alleviate an itchy scalp:

Coconut Oil: Coconut contains antifungal qualities that can effectively treat itching and fungal infections. Coconut oil can assist to balance moisture in the hair. Warm it up for about 10 seconds. Apply it to your head and leave it on for 15 minutes. Once it's finished, rinse it off. You can also try massaging your scalp with a mixture of coconut oil and lemon juice. Wash with a gentle cleanser after gently massaging this into the scalp.

Aloe vera: Because of its anti-microbial and calming characteristics, the gel is a natural moisturizer that aids in the treatment of itchy scalp. Apply aloe vera gel made from pure aloe vera directly on your scalp. Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes before washing it in lukewarm water. To see better results, do this twice a week.

Lemon & Curd: Lemon can be used on its own or in combination with coconut oil. It has antibacterial characteristics that can help you get rid of your itchy scalp. Apply a 2 tsp curd and 1 tsp lemon juice mixture to your scalp. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing completely. You may also use it to moisten your hair.

Almond Oil: It contains anti-inflammatory and skin-protecting properties that aid in the healing of scalp irritation or infection. Heat the oil for about 7 seconds and apply it all over your head. Allow it to sit 30 mins before rinsing it. For best results, repeat this approach twice a week.

Brahmi Oil: The oil promotes thick and lustrous hair, also, it helps to cure and prevent hair loss by feeding nutrients to the scalp. The ancient herbs also known as the healing herb in the Ayurveda that are Brahmi, Amla and Bhringraj and known for their strengthening properties while calming, cooling and revitalizing the nerves and braincells.

Hibiscus Flower: The flower helps to strengthen hair, promoting hair development and decreasing hair loss. 5-6 hibiscus flowers and a few hibiscus leaves should be ground together. Add a couple of tablespoons of curd and a squeeze of lemon juice. Apply the mixture and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before properly rinsing it off.

Credits :getty images

