THIS Ayurvedic hair mask will boost hair growth to give you a long voluminous mane

Hairloss up to 100 strands per day is acceptable and normal but anything beyond that becomes an issue. Hair loss is that one problem that the majority of people face and one needs to understand that diet plays a very important role in curbing the loss. Other than that, many ayurvedic home remedies prove to work especially when it requires pampering your hair and scalp with natural ingredients. So, here are two easy yet effective ayurvedic home remedies to boost hair growth.

Fenugreek Seed Mask

You will need:

5 tablespoon fenugreek seeds (methi)

Water

Coconut oil

How to:

1. Dry roast the fenugreek seeds in a pan for about 4-5 minutes.

2. Once the seeds cool down a little, grind them into a powder.

3. Mix water and coconut oil in equal amounts to create a smooth paste.

4. Apply the mask on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

5. Wash it off with luke warm water and follow it up with a shampoo.

6. Use this mask twice a week for added benefits.

Benefits:

Fenugreek seeds boost scalp health which in turn improves the bed where the hair grows. It works as an excellent home remedy for hair fall and can be easily found in most households. Coconut oil on the other hand moisturises the scalp while also working as a leave-in treatment to get rid of frizzy, dry hair. The fatty acids also penetrate deep into the scalp to promote hair growth.

