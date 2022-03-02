An Ayurvedic skincare guide: 5 Tips that will have you glowing naturally with effective and easy-to-try tips

Surrounded by so many beauty practices and products, it's the Ayurveda skincare routine that deserves a nod of approval from you. It always holds a step above status, unlike the many fads that come and do a bunk. Ayurveda truly believes in the power of creating a soothing and very complementing balance between your inner and exterior self. If your skin glows naturally, it's a reflection of what you eat, how well you exercise, and how aptly you indulge in clean and trusted beauty tips.

Let's get straight to understanding how to make your skincare routine a natural and fuss-free one. If you see your skin acting up, find the root cause of the dosha, simply put, the problem. Have you been applying creams that do not suit your skin and how could you fix the trouble caused to your skin? Everything starts with getting your skin type right.

1) What is your skin type like?

Vatta- If you have dry skin with obvious signs of ageing, vatta is the name. Spotting pores and dry patches are a regular. Spread a thick dose of moisture to keep it nourished, healthy, and supple.

Pitta- A fan of rashes and breakouts, this skin type needs excessive care just as would treat sensitive skin. Use neem, cucumber, or any cooling and healing ingredient.

Kapha- Pimples, excessive oil production, and enlarged pore size may seem like an everyday thing. Avoid extra moisturising ingredients and go easy with skincare steps. Don't forget to exfoliate your skin to get rid of the gunk and keep a tab on oil.

2) Dry brush your skin (Garshana): No amount of exfoliating with scrubs can help if you do not include this step. Always dry brush your skin to firm it up but be super gentle. It not only keeps it free from dirt but also peels out dry skin. Don't forget to brush your feet as well. Always massage starting in an upward manner and do it in circular motions. Once done, rinse it off with cold water and use aloe vera gel to moisturise it up. If you have sensitive and dry skin, opt for softer brushes.

3) Massage your body: What's as comforting for your skin as a massage? Help your skin to breathe, unwind and glow all out. Use coconut, neem, or any oil that gels with your skin. Warm it up and run it on your body. 'Abhyanga' is what Ayurveda swears by to help your skin look fresh, smooth, and bouncy.

4) Mask up: This term may have tired you up, credits: Covid 19. But, face packs made with rose water, milk, ubtan powder, sandalwood, Kesar, and so on can help your skin tremendously by softening, nourishing, calming, and upping the glow.

5) Swear by aloe vera: A true saviour post all the natural sunburns you've caught. A great add-on while making DIY face masks, this cools down your skin, improves skin texture, and nourishes it well to create a rejuvenated look.



Bonus tips: Get your vitamins, rest amply, drink lots of water and never forget the shielding power of sunscreen.

