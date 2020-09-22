Ayurvedic skincare rituals you should follow guides Health Coach, Dimple Jangda

Celebrity Health Coach, Dimple Jangda guides you through all the ayurvedic home remedies you can adopt to get glowing skin of your dreams.

Beautiful, young and healthy skin is a dream we all cherish and dream of; immaterial of our age, gender, community, or country of origin. The Skin is the largest breathing organ of our body, that is continuously breathing and literally drinking all ingredients that you apply on it. Which means, buy only products that you are willing to eat or drink and use only food-grade ingredients on your skin. Also here are some age-old recipes and tips from Ayurveda, a 5000-year-old science, that will reverse your ageing process, reduce wrinkles, rejuvenate and regenerate your skin while giving you young healthy happy skin.

Let us first understand the three different skin types. Kapha personality is dominant in earth and water elements and has soft, supple, smooth, oily or normal skin. However, you tend to put on weight easily and struggle with water retention, puffiness around the face, chubby face or double chin. Here is a 4-step process to massage, exfoliate, cleanse, tone and moisturise your skin.

Massage your face with warm nourishing oils like almond oil or sesame oil in an upward motion for 5-10 minutes every morning. Follow with an exfoliator, like half an orange, dipped in white sugar and scrub your face in circular motions to remove all dead skin cells. Follow with a home-made face scrub made with 2 teaspoons of gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric, 1 tsp honey, 1/12 lemon squeeze. After a shower, tone your skin with organic rose water. For de-tanning, you can dab your skin with uncooked milk, and wash off when dry. This also acts as an excellent sunblock. At night, you can use Kukumadi Thailam as a night serum oil.

Pitta body type is dominant in fire and water elements, has sharp features, oily T zone, a tendency towards pimples, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema and skin disorders, and has long straight thin hair with a tendency of excessive hair loss. If you are a pitta personality, massage your face with coconut oil in upward movements, and exfoliate with half a tangerine and sugar crystals. Follow with a homemade face wash of 2 tsp of green gram daal powder, 2 tsp of raw milk, a pinch of turmeric and ½ lemon squeeze. After a shower, tone your skin with organic rose water. For hair, soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, make a paste and use as a hair mask twice a month. Also do a head massage with clarified butter or ghee, instead of using hair oils. Ensure to cleanse your skin well with ghee or coconut oil at night, and wipe clean before going to bed. Also have a diet rich in bitter, astringent, pungent foods like carrot, beetroot, spinach, pomegranate, neem, berries, black grapes to purify the blood and thus prevent skin disorders.

Vatta skin type is dominant in air and space elements, has dry rough skin, dry frizzy hair, and a thin body type. Massage your face with homemade ghee or coconut oil or almond oil every morning. Avoid exfoliating, and instead use a rich creamy face scrub made of 2 tsp of rice powder, 2 tsp pf creamy yoghurt, a pinch of turmeric, and some lemon squeezed in it. After a shower, tone your skin with rose water. Also indulge in face masks once a week, with a rich concoction of yoghurt and banana/papaya / or honey. At night, you can use Kumkumadi Thailam as a night serum oil.

Here is wishing ageless beautiful skin for now and ever!

- Inputs by: Dimple Jangda, is a Celebrity Ayurveda Health Coach and Founder of Prana (Ayurvedic) Healthcare Centre in Mumbai

Credits :getty images

