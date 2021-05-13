  1. Home
‘Bakuchiol’ is the latest skincare trend to hop on & here's why you NEED to add it to your routine

For the love of your skin, befriend this plant-based ingredient.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2021 02:31 pm
‘Bakuchiol’ is the latest skincare trend to hop on & here's why you NEED to add it to your routine ‘Bakuchiol’ is the latest skincare trend to hop on & here's why you NEED to add it to your routine
Meet the calmer alternative to Retinol.

Retinol as we all know is derived from Vitamin A. Touted to be the ultimate anti-ageing and acne-fighting ingredient often used at night. Let us introduce you to ‘Bakuchiol’ i.e., if you haven’t added this plant-based ingredient to your skincare routine yet. It is an antioxidant derived from the seeds of the Babchi plant. Massively incorporated in Indian Ayurvedic practices and Chinese medicine for its soothing and healing properties.

This buzzy ingredient sure deserves a spotlight in your skincare stash because it believes in catering to all your skin scares. Does not limit itself in treating ageing and acne-prone skin alone, it also helps to refine skin texture, repair skin damage, and protect the skin against environmental stressors. Are you all prepped to understand the many benefits of Bakuchiol? Read on!

For sensitive skin:

Formulas with fragrance and alcohol can do more harm than good to this skin type. So, picking a naturally derived ingredient is a better option. You might want to lean onto Bakuchiol for it aids in intensely hydrating your skin and is less irritating than Retinol.

For ageing skin:
Bakuchiol is tough on wrinkles. Aims to increase cell turnover, boost collagen, fade age spots, and enhance elasticity.  

For acne-prone skin:
Opt for the gentler route always when dealing with this skin type. Oozing with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it fights to help tackle acne woes.

Take notes: Ensure to do a patch test before you make this ingredient your daily friend. Since Bakuchiol is a naturally derived ingredient, it gets along with other skincare products with ease. Although it is sun-friendly, this gives no license to ignore SPF every day. Works best on all skin types when used twice a day.
 

Do you want to give this ingredient a shot? Drop your answers in the comment section.

Also Read | Sunscreen in summer: Why you need to apply it at home, how often to reapply, its effectiveness & more

Credits :PEXELS

