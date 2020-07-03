Bang for your buck: 3 unconventional uses for hair conditioner!

We are all thrifty and using a product in more ways than one is always a great bargain.

Experimentation has become a way of life through quarantine. I’ve tried all kind of DIYs and am always looking for more ways to use the products that I already have. I don’t think I knew I could use a tub of petroleum jelly in these many ways, especially on my hands! Then came a point where I came across a lot of home remedies that could be used on the hair and the face, similarly a lot of ingredients like spinach, that worked wonders for your skin and hair as well. Then I thought, I am sure not all, but some products could also be used both ways. When it comes to hair conditioner, I have used it instead of shaving cream in a pinch, it has also worked beautifully when I needed to remove a ring that was stuck or even remove a particularly rigid band-aid (you know the kind that leaves the outline?).

So in the spirit of being thrifty and getting experimental, here are some more unconventional ways in which you could use your hair conditioner.

1. Now I know it works as shaving cream, but you could also use conditioner to moisturise in the bath. This is useful especially if you use a foaming body wash or have just recently used a body scrub. A small dollop of conditioner to end your bath and you will have super moisturised skin. Also, you definitely should stop using foaming body washes, here’s why!

2. This one I really liked because I am a fragrance person, and I love the way my hair smells after wash. Now you can bring that scent to your clothing. Mix 1 part conditioner with 10 parts water in a spray bottle and you have your own DIY fabric softener and refresher. Spray the mixture on your clothing, from a distance, and have fresh scented clothing all the time. I love using this on my denim when I don’t want to wash them too often, it works like a charm. You could also soak your delicates in this mixture before washing and it would soften your clothes.

3. Finally, manicures and pedicures aren’t really happening and your cuticles are suffering the most! No problem, take some conditioner on a q-tip and dot it on your cuticles, then massage it into the skin. Soft cuticles in a jiff!

Is there any other hack that you know with hair conditioners? Let us know in the comments!

