Banish brittle nails: 5 Simple TLC tips to ensure your nails are in their best shape ever

Whether glossy with polish or no colour, there's nothing better than healthy and strong nails. Nails that are brittle and break often can often weigh down confidence, as can ones that are dirty and unkempt. Nail care is yet another form of self-care that more people are indulging in.

As opposed to contrary belief, caring for nails requires an investment of time rather than money. Here are some expert-approved dos to strengthen your nails and give them a glow-up of their own.

Moisturise

Not just the skin and hair, but nails too require some hydration. When applying your moisturiser on your hands at the end of a long day, take a couple of minutes out and massage some of the hand cream on your fingertips and nails as well. Follow this on a daily basis and you'll have stronger nails within a week!

Avoid water

Limit the contact your nails have with water. Exposing your nails to water over long durations weakens the nails. While doing dishes, it is advisable to wear gloves. It is also advisable to limit the time you spend in the shower and pool as chlorine damages the top protective layer of the nail.

Avoid nail files

Nail files though help in shaping nails well they tend to not only break into the nail but also peel out the top layer. Instead, opt for a nail buffer after cutting your nails.

Check your nail growth products

Most nail growth products in the market that you apply as a top coat on the nail are nothing but transparent nail polish. Give these products a hard pass and focus on using more natural means of making your nails healthy with the use of natural oils like coconut or olive oils to keep them hydrated and boost growth.

Avoid harsh methods of cleaning your nails

Digging into your nails to get our grime and dirt with sharp objects does more harm than letting the dirt remain in your nails. Constantly poking and prodding beneath your nails can damage the nail bed from beneath and leave it susceptible to bacteria and therefore get infected, doing more harm than good. When your nails are dirty, washing your hands clean with just water and soap will do the trick.

