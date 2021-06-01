Bank on THESE DIY ‘Thyme’ remedies to say goodbye to acne

‘Thyme’ is no secret saviour when it comes to treating acne-prone skin. It’s highly reputed for its natural healing properties and including it in your daily skin care routine can be extremely beneficial.

Is acne a ceaseless concern for you? With the pandemic still in effect, it only adds to stress-related breakouts. On most days, we believe that the only way to treat acne is to layer multiple products that claim to mitigate it. To begin, identify the type of acne that has developed on your skin. Do not feed it with ingredients or products you’re uncertain about. While you keep your skin clean and moisturised, consult your dermatologist on what suits best for your skin.

Natural remedies have constantly been looming and occupied a much-deserved certain stage in 2020 as most of us turned to DIYs to pamper our skin and hair. Here’s one such ingredient that has mastered the art of defying acne, thanks to its antifungal and antibacterial agents. ‘Thyme’ or ‘Banajwain’ is an aromatic herb that is rich in vitamins, calcium, iron, and potassium. Its benefits aren’t limited to your kitchen alone, rather an all-rounder in terms of catering to your overall health. We’ve designed a mini DIY acne-fighting recipe guide that will have your skin’s back.

Thyme Face Pack

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves

1/2 tsp organic honey

1/2 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

1. Pick up a bowl, add and stir all ingredients.

2. Cleanse your face and apply the mixture to your face.

3. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Thyme Body Scrub

Ingredients:

3-4 tbsp sea salt

1 tsp thyme oil

3 tbsp sweet almond oil

Procedure tips:

1. The quantity of the sea salt can be altered as per your will.

2. Blend all ingredients and use them while you’re taking a shower.

3. Use this twice a week for toxin-free, glowing, and nourished skin.

Thyme Essential Oil

Target and treat therapy:

Drench a cotton pad with aloe vera gel and diluted thyme essential oil.

Dab it gently on the acne-prone area.

Do this often to help reduce inflammation, calm, and reduce acne.

