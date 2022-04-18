Base makeup products that will help you attain a flawless and long-lasting base

For some, wearing makeup is a therapeutic process while for others it is all about making a statement. Makeup is an art that not everyone can master, but with the right products you can attain a flawless look. Your makeup is only as good as your base. Hence, getting the base right is very imperative. Here we have the best base makeup products that will not only give you a perfect base, but will ensure that your makeup lasts long.

Base makeup products for a flawless base and how to attain it:

Here we have a step by step tutorial on how to attain a flawless base and the best base makeup products.

1. Hydrate your skin

An important step to any good makeup routine is moisturisation. Hydration allows the makeup to sit smoothly and glide on your face. Prime it with a moisturiser. Lather your skin and massage enough to get the blood flowing in your face.

Lakmé Lumi Cream

This cream lets you get that perfect look of makeup with the benefits of skincare for any occasion. It is a unique moisturiser with a hint of highlighter to give your skin an instant 3D glow. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, known to supercharge your skin with hydration and Vitamin B3, known to brighten and even out skin tone, this moisturiser will hydrate your skin for up to 8 hours, while the shimmer particles will give you an instant luminous makeover! This light-weight moisturiser blends seamlessly, highlighting your features to give a luminous finish.

Price: Rs.258

Buy Now

Sugar Cosmetics Illuminating Moisturiser

This moisturiser contains a pearl finish highlighter that will give you a radiant glow and can also be used as a highlighter. It is infused with the goodness of antioxidants, vitamin E and shea butter that hydrates the skin, gives a gorgeous glow, and guards the skin against damaging effects of pollution. The iridescent particles clarify, brighten and remove dullness.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

2. Apply a primer

Primer is an important makeup base that is extremely underrated. A primer’s main job is to fill the open pores of your skin and smoothen it in preparation for foundation or concealer.

Insight Primer 3 in 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.250

Buy Now

Colorbar New Perfect Match Primer

This oil-free and non-comedogenic primer smooths and evens skin prior to makeup application. Enriched with vitamin E, it moisturises the skin and gives it a boost of antioxidants. It minimises pores, appeases fine lines, and makes the makeup long lasting, creating a perfect base.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

3. Use a concealer

Start by using concealer on your under-eye area if you have dark circles. In case you need some heavy-duty coverage, begin with an orange concealer to colour correct. Next, go for a concealer that matches your skin tone. Ensure that it is of creamy formula.

Renee Face Base Liquid Concealer

This weightless, long-lasting liquid concealer delivers full, blendable coverage while improving the look of the skin. It incredibly adheres without breaking. This liquid concealer hides blemishes with a comforting, hydrating formula. The long-lasting formula hides dark circles, uneven skin tone and blemishes, completely covering skin imperfections with a natural finish. It blends easily and wears all day, with no creasing or peeling. The buildable formula hides spots, acne scars, and blemishes effectively, but looks natural on all skin types. The concealer contains a wonderful combination of jojoba, mimosa and sunflower waxes, making your skin more supple and toned.

Price: Rs.519

Buy Now

Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette

This palette features 6 colour correcting concealers expertly chosen to work together to conceal problem areas. It helps conceal trouble spots and visibly correct discolorations. Light and medium camouflage imperfections, yellow and peach conceal dullness and dark circles, green covers redness, purple and pink brighten. The lightweight creamy formula is buildable and glides on easily for an ultra-smooth finish.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

4. Apply a layer of foundation

Foundation evens out your skin tone and gives you a beautiful glow. Ensure you take the right amount of foundation to cover your face. Dot small amounts all over your face, your cheeks, forehead, chin, and the bridge of your nose. Don’t forget the neck!

Renee Face Base Liquid Foundation

This liquid foundation creates a radiant, even-toned complexion, it melts into your skin, providing full buildable coverage and a natural finish. This weightless, liquid foundation is perfect for all skin types. It provides SPF 8 broad-spectrum protection and has a long-lasting formula. It contains vitamin E, giving you a natural, radiant-looking finish every time. This liquid foundation gives you the freedom to build on your desired coverage without ever feeling cakey or drying. It covers imperfections, minimises the look of pores, and provides a perfect base for your layered makeup look.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

5. Apply translucent setting powder

This is the last step to achieving that perfect base. Prepare your face with a translucent setting powder. It is a clear powder that locks in foundation and soaks up any makeup product or excess oil that your skin may produce.

Just Herbs Compact Powder

This sweat and heat resistant compact face powder can be worn all day long. It controls oil and keeps the makeup settled for a longer time duration. It is enriched with pure Ayurvedic ingredients like rice starch, jojoba oil and liquorice that easily blends into the skin keeping it hydrated and naturally flawless. Feel your skin, even better with this mattifying herb enriched make-up base setter powder. Charged with SPF 15+ sun protection, it keeps the sweat at bay.

Price: Rs.477

Buy Now

6. Set it with a setting spray

The purpose of using a makeup finishing spray is to prevent your makeup from smudging, creasing or fading. You could always spray some in between touch-ups, too

SUGAR Cosmetics - Grand Finale Matte Setting Mist

This setting mist prevents the makeup from fading, caking or melting. The alcohol free formula doesn’t irritate the skin and stays up to 12 hours after applying it. It comes in 3 variants - Matte, Dewy and for Highlighting skin.

Price: Rs.659

Buy Now

Attain a flawlessly perfect base with these base makeup products that will ensure that your makeup does not look cakey, and does not crease or melt. These products will also make sure that your makeup stays put throughout the day. Whether you’re an amateur or a professional, these products have got your back!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best smelling body wash that will soothe your senses and nourish your skin