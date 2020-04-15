Basic ingredients from the kitchen can boost skin health during the lockdown explains Pooja Nagdev

Try these home remedies to achieve the perfect skin you long for.

Lockdown has given us an opportunity to take care of ourselves. Staying indoors one gets inclined to take good care of oneself and indulge in self-pampering to boost skin condition. We all desire for healthy and glowing skin. Stressful lifestyle, lack of nutritional diet, exposure to harmful UV rays are the major factors which make our skin dull and dry.

With is extra time in hand, it is our chance to look inside the kitchen and find out the ingredients to rejuvenate skin and bring a radiant glow. Try these home remedies to achieve the perfect skin you long for.

Cucumber Skin Cooler

Cucumber is easily available in every kitchen. It has a cooling effect and it’s anti-oxidants properties replenish dull skin and helps to reduce puffiness around eyes. Cucumber with Yogurt works excellent for skin rejuvenation.

• Grate the cucumber in yoghurt, beat it properly. Apply this mixture on your entire face and neck.

• Leave it for 5 minutes until it dries and wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

• Repeat this once in every 4 days.

Milk and Kalonji mask

Milk Cream (Malai) is enriched with Vitamin, protein, fat and minerals which are good for the skin. It works excellent on dry or parched skin and a boost of hydration to dull or dehydrated skin. One can also use a toner or low-fat milk in case you have normal to dry skin.

Kalonji seeds are very beneficial for removing dead cells and to bring a glow.

• Soak kalonji seeds in milk cream or no fat toned milk for 10minutes till they become soft. One can directly apply on your damp face. Keep it for 10-15 than rinse it off with lukewarm water. Make sure your face is clean on clean your face with a cotton ball before application. It’s good for deep cleansing and skin brightening. Please note this is only recommended for those with dry skin.

This process can be repeated in every four days.

Citrus Rice Flour Mask

Lemon juice/ Orange Juice/ Amla juice and Orange Peel powder are a good source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C is suitable for open pores, skin tightening. It helps in detoxification, promotes collagen and anti-ageing. It will deep clean your skin and pull the blackheads. Orange peel powder can be easily made at home. Dry some orange peel is the sun and when you are that are completely dehydrated make a powder in a mixer.

Rice flour is very good on soaking excess oil (sebum control) and supplements the citrus juices.

• Take 1 tablespoon orange peel, 1 tablespoon Rice flour, and get drops of Amla or lemon juice mix it until it becomes smooth paste by adding rose water.

• Apply this pack on face and neck, keep it until semi-dry.

• Later rinse it off with cold water.

This mask is recommended for people with oily skin.

Clove, Ajwain Oats and Yogurt Mask

Clove, Carom Seeds (Ajwain), Oats powder and Yogurt this mixture is good for Oily skin due to it has anti-bacterial properties and enzymes. It can help reduces acne and fades acne scars.

• Grind a teaspoon of ajwain and one clove together and mix it with Yogurt and oats powder until it becomes a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water

• For better results, use 2-3 times in a week.

- By Ms.Pooja Nagdev, Founder & CEO of INATUR Ayurveda & Aromatherapy

