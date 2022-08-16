A well-maintained beard is a style statement for men, but growing and maintaining a healthy beard is definitely not an easy task, especially for a first-timer. A full beard can be uncomfortable but not if you use the right products and research well before jumping into it. On average, you should start with a proper male grooming routine once your beard length reaches at least ½ an inch.

7 Best beard growth products

1. 2X Thickening BIOTIN Beard Balm for Men

This beard growth product is in balm form and is applied topically. The biotin present in this product increases the diameter of your hair strands, thickening your beard to create a much fuller beard appearance. Topical biotin strengthens your follicles, and the surface of your hair for more durable facial hair with less breakage and fewer split ends. This product is made of all-natural ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil that hydrates & moisturizes for optimal shine without tangling, frizz, or dullness and detoxifies the skin, while castor oil promotes healthy hair growth, further thickens your strands, and amplifies the activity of your follicles, increasing follicle density. This beard balm absorbs effortlessly into your facial hair and skin, leaving you with an A1 beard shape and the natural beard fragrance of cedar, vanilla, and orange.

Price: $25.20

Buy Now

2. Shea Moisture Beard Kit for Men

This bear growth product kit contains a beard wash, a beard balm, a beard oil, and a beard conditioner. This product is infused with shea butter, which is incredibly nourishing and moisturizing for the skin and hair. This superb moisturizer is naturally rich in vitamins A, E, and F, remedying dry skin and protecting the skin’s natural oils. The maracuja oil present in the beard growth products of this kit delivers maximum hydration to furnish firmer, smoother skin. Abundant in essential fatty acids and brightening vitamin C, this oil also helps repair and rejuvenate skin to provide a healthy radiant complexion. These products are sulfate, paraben, and cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive skin.

Price: $39.95

Buy Now

3. The Beard Club Advanced Beard Growth Kit

This is another very effective beard growth kit containing multiple useful beard growth products. It has a unique blend of all-natural nutrients and oils to promote growth and provide nourishment and hydration. Specifically formulated to strengthen. clean, moisturize, soften, refresh and condition your beard and mustache. This kit also contains a derma roller that stimulates new growth and improves skin quality while activating dormant follicles, designed with 540 titanium. The beard brush is made with a boar bristle that will comb, detangle and straighten without pulling, evenly distributing oil throughout for healthy growth.

Price: $84.99

Buy Now

4. Natural King Pro-growth Castor Hair & Beard Oil

This is a 99% natural castor oil blend that is very effective for hair and beard growth in men. This light, non-greasy oil moisturizes, protects and refreshes your hair daily. Apply a few drops onto your palms and work the oil into your beard and skin.

Hair and Beard Oil - Our amazing 99% natural Castor Oil blend is both a beard and hair oil that boosts overall hair growth. This natural castor hair and beard oil contain no petroleum, no alcohol, no mineral oil, or preservatives.

Price: $9.86

Buy Now

5. YOOBEAUL Beard Growth Serum

Want a thicker stronger beard? This beard growth serum is what you need. Thick, straight, fine, wavy, coarse, or curly, no matter what hair texture you have you can get benefitted from this product. Working as a softener and conditioner at the same time, this great beard oil offers a deep moisturizing, curing your brittle, weak and scratchy beard. This is a also vegan and cruelty-free product.

Price: $12.97

Buy Now

6. #EverydayHustle Complete Beard Care Kit

This is also a beard care kit that contains a beard shampoo and conditioner that can be used twice a week and it will help condition your beard and give you that shine you want. This kit is perfect for all types of beards or mustaches, Long, short, thick, thin, coarse, or tangled.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

7. Beard Growth Supplement

This is a specially formulated men’s supplement with a blend of natural vitamins and minerals that support the appearance of thicker and healthier hair for the scalp and facial hair area. These beard vitamin growth capsules come packed with natural DHT blocking ingredients that may stop DHT levels from producing, which makes this the ultimate prevention solution for hair pattern baldness for adults. No more itching and dandruff, this potent herbal blend also restores your hair’s shine, elasticity and density. This also contains Vitamin A and Vitamin C to help can stimulate hair growth.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

Whether it is a clean shaved look or a full-grown beard, proper grooming and care are a must if you want your beard to make a statement. Now that you know about the best beard growth products, all you need to do is follow a proper beard care routine and use these products consistently.

