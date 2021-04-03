Beat the summer heat effortlessly with these super effective and affordable sunscreens

This summer season ensure to look after your skin and keep it glowing and smooth with these sunscreens for all types and tones.

Although summers can feel extremely refreshing and bright, staying under the sun can take a toll on your skin. Exposure to the UV rays can cause premature aging of the skin and other skin conditions like wrinkles, leathery skin and sunburn. Hence, making sunscreen a part of your daily routine is extremely essential. An effective sunscreen will act as a shield against the harmful UV rays of the sun and keep your skin protected and smooth. With a wide range of sunscreens available online, choosing the right one for your skin type can be really overwhelming. Here, we have a list of our favourite sunscreens that suit all skin types and tones.

Lakmé Sun Expert After Sun Cooling Gel

Enriched with lemongrass and cucumber extracts, this gel is super lightweight and designed to soothe and cool sun exposed skin. You need to apply this gel after you have been under the sun. It deeply hydrates the skin and will repair any damage caused by the sun. It will leave your skin feeling smooth and fresh.

Lotus Safe Sun 3-in-1 Matte Look Tinted Sunscreen

This non-greasy SPF 40+ sunscreen provides a matte finish, evens the skin tone and gives an instant BB glow. It provides maximum protection against the sun and blends easily on the skin. It is enriched with natural actives that reduces the oiliness of the skin and gives it a soothing and firming effect.

Lacto Calamine Sunshield Matte Look Sunscreen

If you have oily and acne-pro skin, then this non-sticky sunscreen is just the choice for you. This SPF 50+ sunscreen is water-based, lightweight and quick absorbing. Enriched with clay and lemon extract, it removes excess oil, fades dark spots and prevents the skin from tanning. It is an appropriate choice for daily use.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock Sunscreen

Embrace the beach and the rays of the sun without a worry with this SPF 50+ sunscreen. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. This lightweight matte finish sunscreen is suitable for all skin types ranging from oily and dry. To top it all, it is suitable for all seasons be it summer, winter or rains, it does not clog the pores and lets the skin breathe freely.

RE'EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC free sunscreen

If your daily routine demands you to be under the sun most of the time, then you must add this sunscreen to your everyday skin care regime right away! Made with a lightweight formula, this sunscreen will not only keep your skin safe from sun damage but will also protect it from harmful chemicals. The best aspect of this sunscreen is that it is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It will let you face the sun without worrying about acne and breakouts.

Now face the sun like a pro and do not let it interfere with your daily routine!

