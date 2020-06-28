Beauty: 3 flowers that are known for their beauty benefits on the skin

While we are using products from our kitchens in DIY beauty and skincare remedies, why not check out the garden as well? These flowers are known for their beauty benefits.

This lockdown period has enabled us to experiment with DIY remedies for the hair and skin. It has allowed our skin to breath, embrace its natural form sans makeup and cosmetics and allowed it to heal. We have delved deep into our kitchens to whip up face and hair packs. But that's not only where we should have looked.

Our gardens too have loads of ingredients that are used in beauty products as well. Flowers are a common ingredient in most essential oils, pastes, balms, etc. They even contain healing properties and make for an integral ingredient. These are the 3 most common flowers with their beauty benefits.

Rose

One of the most-used flowers in beauty products, rose is excellent for dry skin. It is known for its moisturising properties, soothing inflamed skin, treats acne-prone skin, balances the pH levels, controls excess sebum production and has a lovely fragrance!

Lavender

Most commonly used in essential oils, this is known to reduce wrinkles, lighten dark spots on the skin, moisturise the skin and even helps in preventing acne in certain cases. The flower's scent is also known to have a calming effect on the sense and help in promoting sleep.

Hibiscus

Also a common ingredient in beauty and skincare products, this flower helps in restoring skin cells and regeneration of them. The oil from the flower is also known to help in fade dark spots and leave the skin glowing with a smooth finish.

It even adds lustre to the hair, softens it and helps in covering up greys in certain cases.

Credits :Getty images

