Beauty: THIS 3 ingredient DIY lip scrub will cure your chapped lips immediately 

Sometimes, even lip balms can't cure chapped lips. That's when this home remedy comes in handy!

Soft, smooth and supple lips are what everybody wants. Chapped lips can not only hurt a lot but also make the lips look and feel extremely rough and dry. Chapped lips also tend to look extremely unattractive and having chapped lips means you can't apply lipstick! Lip balm does come to the rescue many times, but there are instances when lips are so chapped, that even balm doesn't seem to work. Luckily, ingredients from the kitchen can help in sorting out the cracks and helping one get smooth skin.

You will need:

2 spoons sugar (brown or white)

1 spoon honey

2-3 drops of lemon

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well until a thick consistency is formed.

Apply it on your lips with the help of your fingers and get scrubbing!

Once you have scrubbed for around 1-2 minutes, leave it on for 5 minutes before washing off.

Voila! Smooth and supple pink lips!

Honey is packed with moisturising effects that ensures the lips are soft and supple. It also maintains the oil balance on the lips.

Lemon, loaded with Vitamin C, nourished the skin on the lips and balances out the pH levels of the lips as well!

Sugar helps in removing the dead skin cells on the lips making them glossier to look at and soft to touch.

For more information, follow the video below:

How do you manage to exfoliate your lips? Let us know in the comment section below.

