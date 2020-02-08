Beauty Benefits of Banana Peels: Here's why you should never throw away a banana peel

A fresh banana peel has numerous beauty benefits that most of us don't know about. It is a magical ingredient for long-lasting beauty.

Who doesn't like eating the delicious potassium-packed banana? They're full of fiber and antioxidants and minerals and many nutrients. We've also used bananas for maintaining our skin and keeping it healthy and nourished but whenever we use a banana we just throw away the banana peel without paying any heed to it. While that's not a bad thing but most people are unaware of the beauty benefits that a banana peel has to offer. So, the next time you eat a banana, you might want to save the banana peel for the nutritional value and beauty benefits. They are rich in vitamins and minerals like magnesium and potassium and can help you achieve long-lasting beauty.

Here are some beauty benefits of banana peels.

1. We spend loads of money to get white teeth but rubbing a banana peel on your teeth daily for up to 2 minutes can work wonders for your teeth. Make them look white and beautiful without any expensive or chemical-based products.

2. If you have acne-prone skin and spend a lot of time and money as well as energy in treating your acne and pimples, it's time to stop worrying. Rubbing banana peels on your acne and pimples can help cure it and give you naturally clear skin.

3. We often use bananas for anti-ageing skincare remedies but even the banana peel can give us the same benefits. It has moisturizing and hydrating properties and can nourish our skin and prevent and reduce wrinkles. You can mix a mashed banana peel with an egg yolk and apply it on your face and wash off after 10 minutes for the best results.

4. Banana peels are known to be rich in antioxidants which are also essential for our hair and scalp and a hair mask made from a banana peel can help keep your hair strong and healthy. It can also make your hair more lustrous and soft.

Credits :stylecrazehealthlinepexel pixabay

Read More